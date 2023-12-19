If you're questioning how to watch today's local high school basketball action in Twin Falls County, Idaho, keep your browser fixed on this page. The details you need are outlined below.

Twin Falls County, Idaho High School Boys Basketball Games Today

Pocatello High School at Twin Falls High School

Game Time: 7:30 PM MT on December 19

7:30 PM MT on December 19 Location: Twin Falls, ID

Twin Falls, ID How to Stream: Watch Here

Buhl High School at Fruitland High School

Game Time: 7:30 PM MT on December 19

7:30 PM MT on December 19 Location: Fruitland, ID

Fruitland, ID How to Stream: Watch Here

Dietrich High School at Lighthouse Christian School

Game Time: 7:30 PM MT on December 19

7:30 PM MT on December 19 Location: Twin Falls, ID

Twin Falls, ID How to Stream: Watch Here

Vallivue High School at Canyon Ridge High School