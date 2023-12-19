Idaho High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Twin Falls County Today - December 19
Published: Dec. 19, 2023 at 7:33 AM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
If you're questioning how to watch today's local high school basketball action in Twin Falls County, Idaho, keep your browser fixed on this page. The details you need are outlined below.
Twin Falls County, Idaho High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Pocatello High School at Twin Falls High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM MT on December 19
- Location: Twin Falls, ID
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Buhl High School at Fruitland High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM MT on December 19
- Location: Fruitland, ID
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Dietrich High School at Lighthouse Christian School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM MT on December 19
- Location: Twin Falls, ID
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Vallivue High School at Canyon Ridge High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM MT on December 19
- Location: Twin Falls, ID
- How to Stream: Watch Here
