Best Women’s College Basketball Games Today: Times & Where to Watch - December 19
Published: Dec. 19, 2023 at 3:19 AM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Tuesday's college basketball schedule has plenty of excitement, including the matchup between the South Carolina Gamecocks and the Bowling Green Falcons.
How to Watch Today's Top Women's College Basketball Games
North Carolina A&T Aggies vs. Stetson Hatters
- Game Time: 11:00 AM ET
- Venue: Edmunds Center
- Location: DeLand, Florida
How to Watch N.C. A&T vs. Stetson
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Alabama A&M Bulldogs vs. Florida International Panthers
- Game Time: 12:00 PM ET
- Venue: Ocean Bank Convocation Center
- Location: Miami, Florida
How to Watch Alabama A&M vs. Florida International
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Air Force Falcons vs. Clemson Tigers
- Game Time: 1:00 PM ET
- Venue: Littlejohn Coliseum
- Location: Clemson, South Carolina
How to Watch Air Force vs. Clemson
- TV: ACC Network X
Morgan State Bears vs. UCF Knights
- Game Time: 2:00 PM ET
- Venue: Addition Financial Arena
- Location: Orlando, Florida
How to Watch Morgan State vs. UCF
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
North Alabama Lions vs. Samford Bulldogs
- Game Time: 2:00 PM ET
- Venue: Pete Hanna Center
- Location: Birmingham, Alabama
How to Watch North Alabama vs. Samford
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
UTSA Roadrunners vs. Seattle U Redhawks
- Game Time: 3:00 PM ET
- Venue: Redhawk Center
- Location: Seattle, Washington
How to Watch UTSA vs. Seattle U
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Oregon Ducks vs. Utah Tech Trailblazers
- Game Time: 4:00 PM ET
- Venue: Burns Arena
- Location: Saint George, Utah
How to Watch Oregon vs. Utah Tech
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Wofford Terriers vs. Tennessee Volunteers
- Game Time: 6:30 PM ET
- Venue: Thompson-Boling Arena
- Location: Knoxville, Tennessee
How to Watch Wofford vs. Tennessee
- TV: SEC Network +
No. 1 South Carolina Gamecocks vs. Bowling Green Falcons
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- Venue: Stroh Center
- Location: Bowling Green, Ohio
How to Watch South Carolina vs. Bowling Green
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
San Francisco Dons vs. Long Beach State Beach
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- Venue: Walter Pyramid
- Location: Long Beach, California
How to Watch San Francisco vs. Long Beach State
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
