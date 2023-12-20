For people looking to bet on the upcoming game between the Seattle Kraken and the Los Angeles Kings on Wednesday at 10:00 PM ET, is Alexander Wennberg a player who is a good bet to score a goal? We analyze all the numbers in the piece below.

Will Alexander Wennberg score a goal against the Kings?

Odds to score a goal this game: +470 (Bet $10 to win $47.00 if he scores a goal)

Wennberg stats and insights

  • In four of 33 games this season, Wennberg has scored -- but just one goal each time.
  • He has attempted zero shots in one game versus the Kings this season, but has not scored.
  • He has scored one goal, but has no assists, on the power play.
  • Wennberg averages 1.3 shots per game, and has a shooting percentage of 9.1%.

Kings defensive stats

  • On defense, the Kings have been the stingiest unit in the league by giving up 66 total goals (2.4 per game).
  • So far this season, the Kings have shut out opponents three times while averaging 16.7 hits and 13.6 blocked shots per game.

Wennberg recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result
12/18/2023 Stars 1 0 1 19:58 Away L 4-3 OT
12/16/2023 Kings 0 0 0 20:58 Home L 3-2 SO
12/14/2023 Blackhawks 0 0 0 17:01 Home W 7-1
12/12/2023 Panthers 1 1 0 19:02 Home W 4-0
12/10/2023 Wild 0 0 0 18:48 Home L 3-0
12/9/2023 Lightning 0 0 0 19:48 Home L 4-3 OT
12/7/2023 Devils 1 0 1 18:03 Home L 2-1
12/4/2023 Canadiens 0 0 0 17:17 Away L 4-2
12/2/2023 Senators 0 0 0 18:21 Away L 2-0
11/30/2023 Maple Leafs 1 0 1 20:43 Away L 4-3 SO

Kraken vs. Kings game info

  • Game Day: Wednesday, December 20, 2023
  • Game Time: 10:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: TNT, Max, and BSW
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Max

