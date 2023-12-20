Idaho High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Bingham County Today - December 20
Published: Dec. 20, 2023 at 7:32 AM MST|Updated: 21 minutes ago
If you live in Bingham County, Idaho and try to stay in the loop regarding all of the local high school basketball action, we've got you covered. Below, we provide all the info you need for how to watch the games today.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Bingham County, Idaho High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Firth High School at Malad High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM MT on December 20
- Location: Malad City, ID
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Snake River High School at Bear Lake High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM MT on December 20
- Location: Montpelier, ID
- Conference: South East Idaho Conference
- How to Stream: Watch Here
