If you live in Bingham County, Idaho and try to stay in the loop regarding all of the local high school basketball action, we've got you covered. Below, we provide all the info you need for how to watch the games today.

Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Bingham County, Idaho High School Boys Basketball Games Today

Firth High School at Malad High School

Game Time: 7:30 PM MT on December 20

7:30 PM MT on December 20 Location: Malad City, ID

Malad City, ID How to Stream: Watch Here

Snake River High School at Bear Lake High School