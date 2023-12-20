In Boise County, Idaho, there are attractive high school basketball matchups on the schedule today. Info on how to stream them is available here.

Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Boise County, Idaho High School Boys Basketball Games Today

TBD at Idaho City High School

Game Time: 7:30 PM MT on December 20

7:30 PM MT on December 20 Location: Idaho City, ID

Idaho City, ID How to Stream: Watch Here

Wilder High School at Garden Valley High School