Idaho High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Boise County Today - December 20
Published: Dec. 20, 2023 at 7:32 AM MST|Updated: 19 minutes ago
In Boise County, Idaho, there are attractive high school basketball matchups on the schedule today. Info on how to stream them is available here.
Boise County, Idaho High School Boys Basketball Games Today
TBD at Idaho City High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM MT on December 20
- Location: Idaho City, ID
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Wilder High School at Garden Valley High School
- Game Time: 8:00 PM MT on December 20
- Location: Garden Valley, ID
- How to Stream: Watch Here
