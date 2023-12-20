Wednesday's contest that pits the Boise State Broncos (8-3) against the UCSD Tritons (3-6) at Jenny Craig Pavilion should be a lopsided matchup based on our computer prediction, which projects a final score of 69-57 in favor of Boise State, who is a big favorite according to our model. Game time is at 7:00 PM ET on December 20.

The Broncos are coming off of a 67-46 victory over Rocky Mountain in their last outing on Tuesday.

Boise State vs. UCSD Game Info

When: Wednesday, December 20, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Where: Jenny Craig Pavilion in San Diego, California

Boise State vs. UCSD Score Prediction

Prediction: Boise State 69, UCSD 57

Other MWC Predictions

Boise State Schedule Analysis

The Broncos registered their best win of the season on November 25, when they beat the Rutgers Scarlet Knights, who rank No. 145 in our computer rankings, 68-65.

Boise State has tied for the 20th-most Quadrant 2 defeats in the country (two).

When facing Quadrant 4 opponents, Boise State is 5-0 (1.000%) -- tied for the 27th-most wins.

Boise State 2023-24 Best Wins

68-65 over Rutgers (No. 145) on November 25

63-55 at home over UC Riverside (No. 184) on November 15

70-53 at home over UC Davis (No. 196) on November 29

76-47 at home over Weber State (No. 268) on November 13

63-47 at home over Pepperdine (No. 275) on November 20

Boise State Leaders

Abby Muse: 7.5 PTS, 10.2 REB, 3.5 BLK, 51.6 FG%

7.5 PTS, 10.2 REB, 3.5 BLK, 51.6 FG% Mary Kay Naro: 5.7 PTS, 1.2 STL, 39.3 FG%, 35.0 3PT% (7-for-20)

5.7 PTS, 1.2 STL, 39.3 FG%, 35.0 3PT% (7-for-20) Natalie Pasco: 12.5 PTS, 45.2 FG%, 44.8 3PT% (26-for-58)

12.5 PTS, 45.2 FG%, 44.8 3PT% (26-for-58) Mya Hansen: 8.5 PTS, 40.3 FG%, 50.0 3PT% (17-for-34)

8.5 PTS, 40.3 FG%, 50.0 3PT% (17-for-34) Dani Bayes: 7.3 PTS, 36.4 FG%, 32.7 3PT% (18-for-55)

Boise State Performance Insights

The Broncos' +111 scoring differential (outscoring opponents by 10.1 points per game) is a result of putting up 65.1 points per game (205th in college basketball) while allowing 55.0 per contest (39th in college basketball).

