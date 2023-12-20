The UCSD Tritons (3-5) will meet the Boise State Broncos (7-2) at 7:00 PM ET on Wednesday, December 20, 2023.

If you're looking to attend this game in person, head to Ticketmaster to buy your tickets!

Boise State vs. UCSD Game Information

Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster

Game Day: Wednesday, December 20

Wednesday, December 20 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Buy Tickets for Other Boise State Games

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Boise State Players to Watch

Izzy Forsyth: 13.0 PTS, 4.9 REB, 0.9 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.5 BLK

13.0 PTS, 4.9 REB, 0.9 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.5 BLK Sumayah Sugapong: 14.4 PTS, 1.9 REB, 2.3 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.1 BLK

14.4 PTS, 1.9 REB, 2.3 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.1 BLK Katie Springs: 2.1 PTS, 9.5 REB, 1.6 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.8 BLK

2.1 PTS, 9.5 REB, 1.6 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.8 BLK Parker Montgomery: 7.9 PTS, 4.0 REB, 1.3 AST, 1.6 STL, 0.1 BLK

7.9 PTS, 4.0 REB, 1.3 AST, 1.6 STL, 0.1 BLK Eri Blithikioti: 3.9 PTS, 2.0 REB, 3.3 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.9 BLK

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

UCSD Players to Watch

Forsyth: 13.0 PTS, 4.9 REB, 0.9 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.5 BLK

13.0 PTS, 4.9 REB, 0.9 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.5 BLK Sugapong: 14.4 PTS, 1.9 REB, 2.3 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.1 BLK

14.4 PTS, 1.9 REB, 2.3 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.1 BLK Springs: 2.1 PTS, 9.5 REB, 1.6 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.8 BLK

2.1 PTS, 9.5 REB, 1.6 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.8 BLK Montgomery: 7.9 PTS, 4.0 REB, 1.3 AST, 1.6 STL, 0.1 BLK

7.9 PTS, 4.0 REB, 1.3 AST, 1.6 STL, 0.1 BLK Blithikioti: 3.9 PTS, 2.0 REB, 3.3 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.9 BLK

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.