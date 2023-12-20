The Boise State Broncos (8-3) face the UCSD Tritons (3-6) on Wednesday, December 20, 2023 at Jenny Craig Pavilion. It begins at 7:00 PM ET.

Keep reading for information on how to stream this matchup and click here to see our score picks!

Catch tons of live college basketball, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Boise State Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

  • When: Wednesday, December 20, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
  • Where: Jenny Craig Pavilion in San Diego, California
  • TV: ESPN+
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

Boise State vs. UCSD Scoring Comparison

  • The Broncos score only 1.8 more points per game (65.1) than the Tritons give up (63.3).
  • When it scores more than 63.3 points, Boise State is 6-0.
  • UCSD has a 2-2 record when its opponents score fewer than 65.1 points.
  • The 66.0 points per game the Tritons average are 11.0 more points than the Broncos give up (55.0).
  • UCSD is 3-3 when scoring more than 55.0 points.
  • When Boise State gives up fewer than 66.0 points, it is 7-3.
  • The Tritons shoot 40.5% from the field, 5.7% higher than the Broncos concede defensively.
  • The Broncos make 41.7% of their shots from the field, just 0.8% less than the Tritons' defensive field-goal percentage.

Boise State Leaders

  • Abby Muse: 7.5 PTS, 10.2 REB, 3.5 BLK, 51.6 FG%
  • Mary Kay Naro: 5.7 PTS, 1.2 STL, 39.3 FG%, 35.0 3PT% (7-for-20)
  • Natalie Pasco: 12.5 PTS, 45.2 FG%, 44.8 3PT% (26-for-58)
  • Mya Hansen: 8.5 PTS, 40.3 FG%, 50.0 3PT% (17-for-34)
  • Dani Bayes: 7.3 PTS, 36.4 FG%, 32.7 3PT% (18-for-55)

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Boise State Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
12/6/2023 CSU Bakersfield W 87-66 ExtraMile Arena
12/9/2023 @ BYU L 65-50 Marriott Center
12/12/2023 Rocky Mountain W 67-46 ExtraMile Arena
12/20/2023 UCSD - Jenny Craig Pavilion
12/21/2023 @ San Diego - Jenny Craig Pavilion
12/30/2023 @ Wyoming - Arena-Auditorium

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.