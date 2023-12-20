How to Watch the Boise State vs. UCSD Game: Women's Basketball Streaming & TV Channel Info for December 20
Published: Dec. 20, 2023 at 11:55 AM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Boise State Broncos (8-3) face the UCSD Tritons (3-6) on Wednesday, December 20, 2023 at Jenny Craig Pavilion. It begins at 7:00 PM ET.
Keep reading for information on how to stream this matchup and click here to see our score picks!
Catch tons of live college basketball, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.
Boise State Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info
- When: Wednesday, December 20, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
- Where: Jenny Craig Pavilion in San Diego, California
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!
Boise State vs. UCSD Scoring Comparison
- The Broncos score only 1.8 more points per game (65.1) than the Tritons give up (63.3).
- When it scores more than 63.3 points, Boise State is 6-0.
- UCSD has a 2-2 record when its opponents score fewer than 65.1 points.
- The 66.0 points per game the Tritons average are 11.0 more points than the Broncos give up (55.0).
- UCSD is 3-3 when scoring more than 55.0 points.
- When Boise State gives up fewer than 66.0 points, it is 7-3.
- The Tritons shoot 40.5% from the field, 5.7% higher than the Broncos concede defensively.
- The Broncos make 41.7% of their shots from the field, just 0.8% less than the Tritons' defensive field-goal percentage.
Boise State Leaders
- Abby Muse: 7.5 PTS, 10.2 REB, 3.5 BLK, 51.6 FG%
- Mary Kay Naro: 5.7 PTS, 1.2 STL, 39.3 FG%, 35.0 3PT% (7-for-20)
- Natalie Pasco: 12.5 PTS, 45.2 FG%, 44.8 3PT% (26-for-58)
- Mya Hansen: 8.5 PTS, 40.3 FG%, 50.0 3PT% (17-for-34)
- Dani Bayes: 7.3 PTS, 36.4 FG%, 32.7 3PT% (18-for-55)
Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Boise State Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|12/6/2023
|CSU Bakersfield
|W 87-66
|ExtraMile Arena
|12/9/2023
|@ BYU
|L 65-50
|Marriott Center
|12/12/2023
|Rocky Mountain
|W 67-46
|ExtraMile Arena
|12/20/2023
|UCSD
|-
|Jenny Craig Pavilion
|12/21/2023
|@ San Diego
|-
|Jenny Craig Pavilion
|12/30/2023
|@ Wyoming
|-
|Arena-Auditorium
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.