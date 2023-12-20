The Boise State Broncos (8-3) face the UCSD Tritons (3-6) on Wednesday, December 20, 2023 at Jenny Craig Pavilion. It begins at 7:00 PM ET.

Boise State Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

When: Wednesday, December 20, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Wednesday, December 20, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET Where: Jenny Craig Pavilion in San Diego, California

Jenny Craig Pavilion in San Diego, California TV: ESPN+

Boise State vs. UCSD Scoring Comparison

The Broncos score only 1.8 more points per game (65.1) than the Tritons give up (63.3).

When it scores more than 63.3 points, Boise State is 6-0.

UCSD has a 2-2 record when its opponents score fewer than 65.1 points.

The 66.0 points per game the Tritons average are 11.0 more points than the Broncos give up (55.0).

UCSD is 3-3 when scoring more than 55.0 points.

When Boise State gives up fewer than 66.0 points, it is 7-3.

The Tritons shoot 40.5% from the field, 5.7% higher than the Broncos concede defensively.

The Broncos make 41.7% of their shots from the field, just 0.8% less than the Tritons' defensive field-goal percentage.

Boise State Leaders

Abby Muse: 7.5 PTS, 10.2 REB, 3.5 BLK, 51.6 FG%

7.5 PTS, 10.2 REB, 3.5 BLK, 51.6 FG% Mary Kay Naro: 5.7 PTS, 1.2 STL, 39.3 FG%, 35.0 3PT% (7-for-20)

5.7 PTS, 1.2 STL, 39.3 FG%, 35.0 3PT% (7-for-20) Natalie Pasco: 12.5 PTS, 45.2 FG%, 44.8 3PT% (26-for-58)

12.5 PTS, 45.2 FG%, 44.8 3PT% (26-for-58) Mya Hansen: 8.5 PTS, 40.3 FG%, 50.0 3PT% (17-for-34)

8.5 PTS, 40.3 FG%, 50.0 3PT% (17-for-34) Dani Bayes: 7.3 PTS, 36.4 FG%, 32.7 3PT% (18-for-55)

Boise State Schedule