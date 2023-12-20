Should you wager on Brandon Tanev to find the back of the net when the Seattle Kraken and the Los Angeles Kings go head to head on Wednesday at 10:00 PM ET? In the article below, we dissect all the stats you need to know before putting any money down.

Will Brandon Tanev score a goal against the Kings?

Odds to score a goal this game: +460 (Bet $10 to win $46.00 if he scores a goal)

Tanev stats and insights

  • Tanev has scored in two of 17 games this season, but only one goal each time.
  • He has not scored against the Kings this season in one game (one shot).
  • Tanev has no points on the power play.
  • He has a 10.0% shooting percentage, attempting 0.9 shots per game.

Kings defensive stats

  • On defense, the Kings are the stingiest unit in the league by giving up 66 total goals (2.4 per game).
  • So far this season, the Kings have shut out opponents three times. They are averaging 16.7 hits and 13.6 blocked shots per game.

Tanev recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result
12/18/2023 Stars 0 0 0 17:23 Away L 4-3 OT
12/16/2023 Kings 0 0 0 16:03 Home L 3-2 SO
12/14/2023 Blackhawks 1 0 1 15:24 Home W 7-1
12/12/2023 Panthers 0 0 0 18:52 Home W 4-0
12/10/2023 Wild 0 0 0 16:26 Home L 3-0
12/9/2023 Lightning 0 0 0 14:14 Home L 4-3 OT
12/7/2023 Devils 0 0 0 12:02 Home L 2-1
12/4/2023 Canadiens 0 0 0 14:15 Away L 4-2
12/2/2023 Senators 0 0 0 13:02 Away L 2-0
11/24/2023 Canucks 0 0 0 3:37 Home L 5-1

Kraken vs. Kings game info

  • Game Day: Wednesday, December 20, 2023
  • Game Time: 10:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: TNT, Max, and BSW
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Max

