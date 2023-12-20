Idaho High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Canyon County Today - December 20
Published: Dec. 20, 2023 at 7:32 AM MST|Updated: 29 minutes ago
There is high school basketball action in Canyon County, Idaho today, and the inside scoop on how to watch these matchups is available in this article.
Canyon County, Idaho High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Middleton Senior High School at Nampa High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM MT on December 20
- Location: Nampa, ID
- Conference: Southern Idaho Conference
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Caldwell High School at Homedale High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM MT on December 20
- Location: Homedale, ID
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Wilder High School at Garden Valley High School
- Game Time: 8:00 PM MT on December 20
- Location: Garden Valley, ID
- How to Stream: Watch Here
