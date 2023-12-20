The Cleveland Cavaliers (15-12) are favored (by 4.5 points) to build on a three-game home winning streak when they host the Utah Jazz (10-17) on Wednesday, December 20, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET.

Jazz vs. Cavaliers Game Info & Odds

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Jazz vs. Cavaliers Score Prediction

Prediction: Cavaliers 119 - Jazz 109

Jazz vs Cavaliers Additional Info

Spread & Total Prediction for Jazz vs. Cavaliers

Pick ATS: Cavaliers (- 4.5)

Cavaliers (- 4.5) Computer Predicted Spread: Cavaliers (-9.9)

Cavaliers (-9.9) Pick OU: Over (227.5)



Over (227.5) Computer Predicted Total: 227.8

With their .519 ATS win percentages this year, both the Cavaliers (14-13-0 ATS) and the Jazz (14-13-0 ATS) have had similar seasons in attempting to cover the spread.

When the spread is set as 4.5 or more this season, Cleveland (5-3) covers a higher percentage of those games when it is the favorite (62.5%) than Utah (9-9) does as the underdog (50%).

Cleveland's games have gone over the total 51.9% of the time this season (14 out of 27), less often than Utah's games have (15 out of 27).

The Cavaliers have a .647 winning percentage as a moneyline favorite (11-6) this season, higher than the .304 winning percentage for the Jazz as a moneyline underdog (7-16).

Jazz Performance Insights

At 112.2 points scored per game and 119.5 points conceded, the Jazz are 22nd in the league on offense and 24th defensively.

On the glass, Utah is fourth-best in the league in rebounds (46.5 per game). It is seventh in rebounds conceded (42.5 per game).

The Jazz are ninth in the league in assists (26.9 per game) in 2023-24.

In 2023-24, Utah is worst in the league in turnovers committed (16.2 per game) and fourth-worst in turnovers forced (11.9).

Beyond the arc, the Jazz are 10th in the NBA in 3-pointers made per game (13.2). They are 22nd in 3-point percentage at 35.1%.

