Can we expect Eeli Tolvanen lighting the lamp when the Seattle Kraken play the Los Angeles Kings at 10:00 PM ET on Wednesday? To help you with your wagers, take a look at the stats and insights below.

Will Eeli Tolvanen score a goal against the Kings?

Odds to score a goal this game: +300

Tolvanen stats and insights

  • Tolvanen has scored in eight of 33 games this season, with multiple goals in one of those games.
  • In one game against the Kings this season, he has attempted zero shots, but has not scored a goal.
  • He has picked up five assists, but hasn't scored a goal, on the power play.
  • He has a 12.9% shooting percentage, attempting 2.1 shots per game.

Kings defensive stats

  • The Kings have given up 66 goals in total (only 2.4 per game), which ranks first in the NHL for the fewest goals allowed.
  • So far this season, the Kings have shut out opponents three times while averaging 16.7 hits and 13.6 blocked shots per game.

Tolvanen recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result
12/18/2023 Stars 1 1 0 19:19 Away L 4-3 OT
12/16/2023 Kings 0 0 0 18:19 Home L 3-2 SO
12/14/2023 Blackhawks 1 1 0 15:40 Home W 7-1
12/12/2023 Panthers 1 1 0 14:24 Home W 4-0
12/10/2023 Wild 0 0 0 12:47 Home L 3-0
12/9/2023 Lightning 1 0 1 19:13 Home L 4-3 OT
12/7/2023 Devils 0 0 0 15:18 Home L 2-1
12/4/2023 Canadiens 1 0 1 19:24 Away L 4-2
12/2/2023 Senators 0 0 0 17:17 Away L 2-0
11/30/2023 Maple Leafs 1 1 0 18:02 Away L 4-3 SO

Kraken vs. Kings game info

  • Game Day: Wednesday, December 20, 2023
  • Game Time: 10:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: TNT, Max, and BSW
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Max

