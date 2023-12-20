Idaho High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Fremont County Today - December 20
Published: Dec. 20, 2023 at 7:32 AM MST|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Mark your calendars for the high school basketball action happening in Fremont County, Idaho today. For a full list of the local high school games and how to watch them, keep reading.
Fremont County, Idaho High School Boys Basketball Games Today
North Fremont High School at South Fremont High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM MT on December 20
- Location: St. Anthony, ID
- How to Stream: Watch Here
