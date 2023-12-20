When the Seattle Kraken square off against the Los Angeles Kings on Wednesday at 10:00 PM ET, will Jamie Oleksiak score a goal? Below, we analyze the stats and trends you need to know before making any player prop bets.

Will Jamie Oleksiak score a goal against the Kings?

Odds to score a goal this game: +1100 (Bet $10 to win $110.00 if he scores a goal)

Oleksiak stats and insights

In two of 33 games this season, Oleksiak has scored -- but he has no games with multiple goals.

He has taken zero shots in one game versus the Kings this season, but has not scored.

Oleksiak has zero points on the power play.

Oleksiak averages 1.2 shots per game, and has a shooting percentage of 5.3%.

Kings defensive stats

The Kings have given up 66 goals in total (only 2.4 per game), which ranks first in the NHL for the fewest goals allowed.

So far this season, the Kings have shut out opponents three times while averaging 16.7 hits and 13.6 blocked shots per game.

Oleksiak recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 12/18/2023 Stars 0 0 0 17:07 Away L 4-3 OT 12/16/2023 Kings 0 0 0 20:57 Home L 3-2 SO 12/14/2023 Blackhawks 0 0 0 16:00 Home W 7-1 12/12/2023 Panthers 0 0 0 19:19 Home W 4-0 12/10/2023 Wild 0 0 0 15:27 Home L 3-0 12/9/2023 Lightning 1 1 0 19:41 Home L 4-3 OT 12/7/2023 Devils 0 0 0 16:37 Home L 2-1 12/4/2023 Canadiens 0 0 0 18:29 Away L 4-2 12/2/2023 Senators 0 0 0 19:35 Away L 2-0 11/30/2023 Maple Leafs 0 0 0 18:17 Away L 4-3 SO

Kraken vs. Kings game info

Game Day: Wednesday, December 20, 2023

Wednesday, December 20, 2023 Game Time: 10:00 PM ET

10:00 PM ET TV Channel: TNT, Max, and BSW

TNT, Max, and BSW Live Stream: Watch this game on Max

