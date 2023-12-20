When the Seattle Kraken play the Los Angeles Kings on Wednesday at 10:00 PM ET, will Jared McCann score a goal? Below, we dig into the numbers and trends you need to know before making any prop bets.

Will Jared McCann score a goal against the Kings?

Odds to score a goal this game: +2100 (Bet $10 to win $210.00 if he scores a goal)

McCann stats and insights

McCann has scored in 13 of 33 games this season, with multiple goals in one of those games.

In one game against the Kings this season, he has not scored. In terms of shots, he has taken three of them.

He has six goals on the power play, and also two assists.

McCann's shooting percentage is 16.1%, and he averages 2.6 shots per game.

Kings defensive stats

On defense, the Kings have been the stingiest squad in the league by giving up 66 total goals (2.4 per game).

So far this season, the Kings have shut out opponents three times. They are averaging 16.7 hits and 13.6 blocked shots per game.

McCann recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 12/18/2023 Stars 0 0 0 9:10 Away L 4-3 OT 12/16/2023 Kings 1 0 1 17:02 Home L 3-2 SO 12/14/2023 Blackhawks 1 1 0 17:04 Home W 7-1 12/12/2023 Panthers 0 0 0 14:13 Home W 4-0 12/10/2023 Wild 0 0 0 19:41 Home L 3-0 12/9/2023 Lightning 1 1 0 19:00 Home L 4-3 OT 12/7/2023 Devils 0 0 0 19:08 Home L 2-1 12/4/2023 Canadiens 1 1 0 18:13 Away L 4-2 12/2/2023 Senators 0 0 0 19:38 Away L 2-0 11/30/2023 Maple Leafs 2 2 0 19:03 Away L 4-3 SO

Kraken vs. Kings game info

Game Day: Wednesday, December 20, 2023

Wednesday, December 20, 2023 Game Time: 10:00 PM ET

10:00 PM ET TV Channel: TNT, Max, and BSW

TNT, Max, and BSW Live Stream: Watch this game on Max

Not all offers available in all states, please visit Caesars for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.