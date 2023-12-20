Will Jared McCann Score a Goal Against the Kings on December 20?
When the Seattle Kraken play the Los Angeles Kings on Wednesday at 10:00 PM ET, will Jared McCann score a goal? Below, we dig into the numbers and trends you need to know before making any prop bets.
Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.
Sportsbook promo codes
Will Jared McCann score a goal against the Kings?
Odds to score a goal this game: +2100 (Bet $10 to win $210.00 if he scores a goal)
Bet on this or any NHL matchup at FanDuel
McCann stats and insights
- McCann has scored in 13 of 33 games this season, with multiple goals in one of those games.
- In one game against the Kings this season, he has not scored. In terms of shots, he has taken three of them.
- He has six goals on the power play, and also two assists.
- McCann's shooting percentage is 16.1%, and he averages 2.6 shots per game.
Watch the NHL, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.
Kings defensive stats
- On defense, the Kings have been the stingiest squad in the league by giving up 66 total goals (2.4 per game).
- So far this season, the Kings have shut out opponents three times. They are averaging 16.7 hits and 13.6 blocked shots per game.
Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On
McCann recent games
|Date
|Opponent
|Points
|Goals
|Assists
|Time On Ice
|Home/Away
|Result
|12/18/2023
|Stars
|0
|0
|0
|9:10
|Away
|L 4-3 OT
|12/16/2023
|Kings
|1
|0
|1
|17:02
|Home
|L 3-2 SO
|12/14/2023
|Blackhawks
|1
|1
|0
|17:04
|Home
|W 7-1
|12/12/2023
|Panthers
|0
|0
|0
|14:13
|Home
|W 4-0
|12/10/2023
|Wild
|0
|0
|0
|19:41
|Home
|L 3-0
|12/9/2023
|Lightning
|1
|1
|0
|19:00
|Home
|L 4-3 OT
|12/7/2023
|Devils
|0
|0
|0
|19:08
|Home
|L 2-1
|12/4/2023
|Canadiens
|1
|1
|0
|18:13
|Away
|L 4-2
|12/2/2023
|Senators
|0
|0
|0
|19:38
|Away
|L 2-0
|11/30/2023
|Maple Leafs
|2
|2
|0
|19:03
|Away
|L 4-3 SO
Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Kraken vs. Kings game info
- Game Day: Wednesday, December 20, 2023
- Game Time: 10:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: TNT, Max, and BSW
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Max
Place your bets on any NHL matchup at FanDuel, and sign up with our link for a first-time offer!
Not all offers available in all states, please visit Caesars for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.