The Cleveland Cavaliers (15-12) are favored (by 4.5 points) to continue a three-game home winning streak when they host the Utah Jazz (10-17) on Wednesday, December 20, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET. The over/under in the matchup is set at 227.5.

Jazz vs. Cavaliers Odds & Info

When: Wednesday, December 20, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Where: Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse in Cleveland, Ohio

Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse in Cleveland, Ohio TV: BSOH and KJZZ

Favorite Spread Over/Under Cavaliers -4.5 227.5

Jazz Betting Records & Stats

Utah has played 18 games this season that finished with a combined score higher than 227.5 points.

Utah's games this year have had a 231.7-point total on average, 4.2 more points than this matchup's over/under.

Utah has a 14-13-0 record against the spread this season.

The Jazz have been chosen as underdogs in 23 games this year and have walked away with the win seven times (30.4%) in those games.

This season, Utah has won two of its 12 games, or 16.7%, when it is the underdog by at least +165 on the moneyline.

Oddsmakers have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that Utah has a 37.7% chance of pulling out a win.

Jazz vs Cavaliers Additional Info

Jazz vs. Cavaliers Over/Under Stats

Games Over 227.5 % of Games Over 227.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Cavaliers 13 48.1% 112 224.2 111.9 231.4 222.8 Jazz 18 66.7% 112.2 224.2 119.5 231.4 229.5

Additional Jazz Insights & Trends

Utah has gone 4-6 over its past 10 contests, with a 5-5 record against the spread in that span.

The Jazz have gone over the total in five of their past 10 games.

In 2023-24 against the spread, Utah has a better winning percentage at home (.769, 10-3-0 record) than on the road (.286, 4-10-0).

The Jazz score an average of 112.2 points per game, just 0.3 more points than the 111.9 the Cavaliers give up to opponents.

Utah is 11-5 against the spread and 9-7 overall when it scores more than 111.9 points.

Jazz vs. Cavaliers Betting Splits

Jazz and Cavaliers Betting Information ATS Record ATS Record Against 4.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Jazz 14-13 9-9 15-12 Cavaliers 14-13 5-3 14-13

Jazz vs. Cavaliers Point Insights

Jazz Cavaliers 112.2 Points Scored (PG) 112 22 NBA Rank (PPG) 23 11-5 ATS Record Scoring > AVG 6-2 9-7 Overall Record Scoring > AVG 6-2 119.5 Points Allowed (PG) 111.9 24 NBA Rank (PAPG) 9 6-1 ATS Record Allowing < AVG 9-6 4-3 Overall Record Allowing < AVG 11-4

