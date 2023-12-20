How to Watch Lauri Markkanen, Jazz vs. the Cavaliers: Streaming & TV Channel for December 20
Published: Dec. 20, 2023 at 11:31 AM MST|Updated: 24 minutes ago
The Cleveland Cavaliers (15-12) aim to build on a three-game home winning streak when they host the Utah Jazz (10-17) on December 20, 2023.
Keep reading for everything you need to know about this matchup between the Cavaliers and Jazz, including how to catch the action live with a free trial to Fubo.
Jazz vs. Cavaliers Game Info
- When: Wednesday, December 20, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
- Where: Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse in Cleveland, Ohio
Jazz vs Cavaliers Additional Info
Jazz Stats Insights
- The Jazz's 45.1% shooting percentage from the field this season is the same as the Cavaliers have allowed to their opponents.
- Utah is 6-6 when it shoots better than 45.7% from the field.
- The Jazz are the top rebounding team in the league, the Cavaliers sit at 14th.
- The Jazz average just 0.3 more points per game (112.2) than the Cavaliers allow (111.9).
- Utah is 9-7 when it scores more than 111.9 points.
Jazz Home & Away Comparison
- The Jazz average 118.6 points per game at home, 12.4 more than on the road (106.2). On defense they give up 115.8 per game, 7.2 fewer points than away (123.0).
- Utah is giving up fewer points at home (115.8 per game) than away (123.0).
- At home the Jazz are picking up 27.4 assists per game, 1.0 more than on the road (26.4).
Jazz Injuries
|Name
|Game Status
|Injury
|Jordan Clarkson
|Out
|Thigh
|Omer Yurtseven
|Out
|Illness
|Keyonte George
|Out
|Ankle
