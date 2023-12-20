The Cleveland Cavaliers (15-12) aim to build on a three-game home winning streak when they host the Utah Jazz (10-17) on December 20, 2023.

Jazz vs. Cavaliers Game Info

When: Wednesday, December 20, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Wednesday, December 20, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET Where: Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse in Cleveland, Ohio

Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse in Cleveland, Ohio TV: Bally Sports

Jazz vs Cavaliers Additional Info

Jazz Stats Insights

The Jazz's 45.1% shooting percentage from the field this season is the same as the Cavaliers have allowed to their opponents.

Utah is 6-6 when it shoots better than 45.7% from the field.

The Jazz are the top rebounding team in the league, the Cavaliers sit at 14th.

The Jazz average just 0.3 more points per game (112.2) than the Cavaliers allow (111.9).

Utah is 9-7 when it scores more than 111.9 points.

Jazz Home & Away Comparison

The Jazz average 118.6 points per game at home, 12.4 more than on the road (106.2). On defense they give up 115.8 per game, 7.2 fewer points than away (123.0).

Utah is giving up fewer points at home (115.8 per game) than away (123.0).

At home the Jazz are picking up 27.4 assists per game, 1.0 more than on the road (26.4).

Jazz Injuries