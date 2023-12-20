Donovan Mitchell is one of the top players with prop bets available when the Cleveland Cavaliers and the Utah Jazz play at Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse on Wednesday (beginning at 7:00 PM ET).

Jazz vs. Cavaliers Game Info

  • Date: Wednesday, December 20, 2023
  • Time: 7:00 PM ET
  • How to Watch on TV: BSOH and KJZZ
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
  • Location: Cleveland, Ohio
  • Venue: Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse

NBA Props Today: Utah Jazz

Collin Sexton Props

PTS REB AST 3PM
22.5 (Over: -118) 3.5 (Over: +102) 4.5 (Over: -159) 1.5 (Over: -143)
  • Collin Sexton's 14.8-point scoring average is 7.7 less than Wednesday's prop total.
  • His rebounding average -- 2.7 per game -- is 0.8 less than his prop bet in Wednesday's game (3.5).
  • Sexton's assists average -- 3.4 -- is 1.1 lower than Wednesday's over/under.
  • He makes 1.3 three-pointers per game, 0.2 less than his over/under on Wednesday (1.5).

NBA Props Today: Cleveland Cavaliers

Donovan Mitchell Props

PTS REB AST 3PM
32.5 (Over: -114) 5.5 (Over: -130) 6.5 (Over: -132) 3.5 (Over: -130)
  • The 27.7 points Mitchell has scored per game this season is 4.8 fewer than his prop bet over/under set for Wednesday (32.5).
  • He has averaged 0.1 more rebounds per game (5.6) than his prop bet total in Wednesday's game (5.5).
  • Mitchell has averaged 5.5 assists per game, 1.0 fewer than Wednesday's assist over/under (6.5).
  • Mitchell's 3.1 made three-pointers per game is 0.4 less than his over/under in Wednesday's game (3.5).

Max Strus Props
  • Max Strus is putting up 13.7 points per game this season, 1.8 fewer than his points prop on Wednesday.
  • He has collected 5.4 rebounds per game, 0.9 higher than his prop bet on Wednesday.
  • Strus has collected 3.8 assists per game, 0.7 lower than his prop bet on Wednesday (4.5).
  • He has made 2.7 three-pointers per game, 0.2 more than his over/under on Wednesday (2.5).

Not all offers available in all states, please visit FanDuel for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

