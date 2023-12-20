The Cleveland Cavaliers (15-12) match up against the Utah Jazz (10-17) at 7:00 PM ET on Wednesday at Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse. Lauri Markkanen of the Jazz is a player to watch in this contest.

Watch the NBA, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

How to Watch Jazz vs. Cavaliers

Game Day: Wednesday, December 20

Wednesday, December 20 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET Arena: Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse

Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse Location: Cleveland, Ohio

Cleveland, Ohio How to Watch on TV: BSOH, KJZZ

BSOH, KJZZ Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Bet on this or any NBA matchup at BetMGM

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Jazz's Last Game

In their most recent game, the Jazz topped the Nets on Monday, 125-108. Talen Horton-Tucker scored a team-high 27 points (and contributed six assists and three boards).

Name PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM Talen Horton-Tucker 27 3 6 2 0 5 Collin Sexton 27 3 6 0 0 3 Lauri Markkanen 20 10 4 0 1 1

Sign up for Underdog fantasy today.

Jazz vs Cavaliers Additional Info

Rep your team with officially licensed NBA gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Jazz Players to Watch

Markkanen's averages for the season are 23.2 points, 8.5 rebounds and 1.3 assists, making 48.6% of his shots from the floor and 38.4% from beyond the arc, with 3.1 triples per contest.

John Collins contributes with 14.3 points per game, plus 8.3 boards and 0.9 assists.

Collin Sexton's numbers for the season are 14.8 points, 2.7 rebounds and 3.4 assists per contest, making 46.7% of his shots from the floor and 34% from 3-point range, with 1.3 triples per game.

The Jazz get 11.1 points per game from Horton-Tucker, plus 2.7 boards and 4.3 assists.

Kelly Olynyk gets the Jazz 7.3 points, 5.8 boards and 4.3 assists per contest, plus 0.8 steals and 0.2 blocks.

Watch Donovan Mitchell, Markkanen and tons of other NBA stars in action with a free trial to Fubo.

Watch the NBA on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Top Performers (Last 10 Games)

Name PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM Collin Sexton 19.6 3 4 0.7 0 1.4 Walker Kessler 7.7 7.7 1.3 0.6 3.2 0 Talen Horton-Tucker 14 2.3 3.4 1.4 0.3 1.8 Simone Fontecchio 11.7 3.7 2.3 0.7 0.7 2.2 Kelly Olynyk 5 4.6 4.1 0.5 0.1 0.6

Get tickets for any NBA game this season at Ticketmaster!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.