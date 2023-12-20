How to Watch the Kraken vs. Kings Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for December 20
Published: Dec. 20, 2023 at 2:12 PM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Los Angeles Kings welcome in the Seattle Kraken on Wednesday, December 20, with the Kraken having dropped five consecutive away games.
TNT, Max, and BSW will show this Kings versus Kraken game.
Kings Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info
- When: Wednesday, December 20, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: TNT, Max, and BSW
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Max
- Where: Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles, California
- Tickets: Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
Kraken vs Kings Additional Info
Kraken vs. Kings Head-to-Head
|Date
|Home
|Away
|Result
|12/16/2023
|Kraken
|Kings
|3-2 (F/SO) LA
Kraken Stats & Trends
- The Kraken's total of 105 goals allowed (3.2 per game) is 24th in the league.
- With 89 goals (2.7 per game), the Kraken have the league's 25th-ranked offense.
- In the last 10 games, the Kraken have secured 40.0% of the possible points with a 2-4-4 record.
- Over on the defensive end, the Kraken have given up 23 goals (2.3 per game) in those 10 matchups.
- They have averaged 2.5 goals per game (25 total) over that stretch.
Kraken Key Players
|Name
|Games
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Giveaways
|Takeaways
|Faceoff Win %
|Oliver Bjorkstrand
|33
|10
|16
|26
|15
|20
|33.3%
|Vince Dunn
|33
|4
|21
|25
|16
|20
|-
|Eeli Tolvanen
|33
|9
|12
|21
|11
|13
|44.4%
|Jared McCann
|33
|14
|6
|20
|11
|9
|57.5%
|Matthew Beniers
|33
|5
|10
|15
|16
|23
|45.8%
Kings Stats & Trends
- Defensively, the Kings have been the stingiest squad in NHL play, giving up 66 total goals (only 2.4 per game).
- The Kings' 100 total goals (3.6 per game) rank 11th in the league.
- In their past 10 matchups, the Kings are 6-3-1 to earn 75.0% of the possible points.
- On the defensive end, the Kings have given up 20 goals (2.0 per game) in those 10 outings.
- They are scoring at a 2.8 goals-per-game average (28 total) during that span.
Kings Key Players
|Name
|Games
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Giveaways
|Takeaways
|Faceoff Win %
|Anze Kopitar
|28
|13
|16
|29
|11
|12
|57.6%
|Kevin Fiala
|28
|6
|23
|29
|19
|10
|23.5%
|Adrian Kempe
|28
|9
|18
|27
|9
|11
|50%
|Trevor Moore
|28
|15
|9
|24
|10
|13
|30%
|Quinton Byfield
|28
|8
|15
|23
|2
|15
|40.9%
