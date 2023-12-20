The Los Angeles Kings (18-6-4) have -165 moneyline odds to win when they host a game against the Seattle Kraken (10-14-9), who have +140 moneyline odds, on Wednesday at 10:00 PM ET on TNT, Max, and BSW.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Kraken vs. Kings Game Info

When: Wednesday, December 20, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET

Wednesday, December 20, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET TV Channel: TNT, Max, and BSW

TNT, Max, and BSW Where: Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles, California

Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles, California Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Kraken vs. Kings Total and Moneyline

See the favorite, total and moneyline for this matchup across several sportsbooks.

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Kraken vs. Kings Betting Trends

Seattle and its opponent have combined to score over 6 goals in 20 of 33 games this season.

The Kings have gone 14-5 this season when favored on the moneyline.

The Kraken have been the underdog 22 times this season, and upset their opponent in six, or 27.3%, of those games.

Los Angeles is 8-3 in games it has played with moneyline odds of -165 or shorter (72.7% win percentage).

Seattle has gone 2-4 when bookmakers have made them underdogs of +140 or longer on the moneyline.

Kraken Player Props

Name Assists Prop Points Prop Shots Prop Matthew Beniers 0.5 (+200) 0.5 (+115) 1.5 (-149) Vince Dunn 0.5 (+130) 0.5 (+100) 1.5 (-167) Oliver Bjorkstrand 0.5 (+200) 0.5 (-105) 2.5 (-120)

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at BetMGM

Kraken Recent Betting Performance

Overall Record ATS Record O/U/P AVG Total AVG Goals Scored AVG Goals Allowed 6-3-1 4-6 2-8-0 6.1 2.8 2 Overall Record AVG Goals Scored AVG Goals Allowed Power Play Goals Power Play % 6-3-1 2.8 2 6 22.2% Overall Record ATS Record O/U/P AVG Total AVG Goals Scored AVG Goals Allowed 2-4-4 7-3 4-5-1 6.2 2.5 2.3 Overall Record AVG Goals Scored AVG Goals Allowed Power Play Goals Power Play % 2-4-4 2.5 2.3 5 17.2% Record as ML Favorite 6-3 Record as ML Underdog 0-1 Puck Line Covers 4 Puck Line Losses 6 Games Over Total 2 Games Under Total 8 Record as ML Favorite 1-1 Record as ML Underdog 1-7 Puck Line Covers 7 Puck Line Losses 3 Games Over Total 4 Games Under Total 5

Check out the latest props and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.