Kraken vs. Kings: Betting Trends, Odds, Advanced Stats
Published: Dec. 20, 2023 at 9:46 AM MST|Updated: 2 hours ago
The Seattle Kraken (10-14-9) bring a five-game road losing streak into a matchup with the Los Angeles Kings (18-6-4) on Wednesday, December 20 at 10:00 PM ET on TNT, Max, and BSW.
Kraken vs. Kings Game Info
- When: Wednesday, December 20, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: TNT, Max, and BSW
- Where: Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles, California
|Favorite
|Underdog
|Total
|Spread
|Kings (-165)
|Kraken (+140)
|6
|Kings (-1.5)
Kraken Betting Insights
- The Kraken have been an underdog in 22 games this season, and won six (27.3%).
- This season Seattle has won two of its six games when it's the underdog by at least +140 on the moneyline.
- The sportsbooks' moneyline implies a 41.7% chance of victory for the Kraken.
- Seattle has played 20 games this season that finished with more than 6 goals.
Kraken vs. Kings Rankings
|Kings Total (Rank)
|Kraken Total (Rank)
|100 (11th)
|Goals
|89 (25th)
|66 (1st)
|Goals Allowed
|105 (24th)
|21 (16th)
|Power Play Goals
|21 (16th)
|12 (1st)
|Shorthanded Goals Allowed
|20 (16th)
Kraken Advanced Stats
- Over its last 10 contests, Seattle went 7-3-0 against the spread and 2-4-4 straight up.
- Four of Seattle's last 10 outings have hit the over.
- The Kraken total over the last 10 games is 0.2 goals greater than the 6 total listed for this matchup.
- Over their last 10 games, the Kraken and their opponents are averaging 7 goals, 0.5 goals lower than their season-long per-game average.
- The Kraken's 89 total goals (2.7 per game) rank 25th in the NHL.
- The Kraken have conceded 3.2 goals per game, 105 total, which ranks 24th among NHL teams.
- Their -16 goal differential ranks 26th in the league.
