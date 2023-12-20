The NBA schedule on Wednesday will include Lauri Markkanen and the Utah Jazz (10-17) visiting the Cleveland Cavaliers (15-12) at Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse, tipping off at 7:00 PM ET.

Jazz vs. Cavaliers Game Info

7:00 PM ET TV Channel: BSOH and KJZZ

BSOH and KJZZ Location: Cleveland, Ohio

Cleveland, Ohio Arena: Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse

Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Lauri Markkanen vs. Donovan Mitchell Fantasy Comparison

Stat Lauri Markkanen Donovan Mitchell Total Fantasy Pts 673.1 981.1 Fantasy Pts Per Game 37.4 44.6 Fantasy Rank - 12

Lauri Markkanen vs. Donovan Mitchell Insights

Lauri Markkanen & the Jazz

Markkanen puts up 23.2 points, 8.5 boards and 1.3 assists per game, making 48.6% of shots from the field and 38.4% from beyond the arc with 3.1 made 3-pointers per game.

The Jazz average 112.2 points per game (22nd in the league) while giving up 119.5 per contest (24th in the NBA). They have a -198 scoring differential overall and have been outscored by 7.3 points per game.

The 46.5 rebounds per game Utah averages rank fourth in the league, and are four more than the 42.5 its opponents grab per contest.

The Jazz knock down 1.1 fewer threes per contest than the opposition, 13.2 (10th in the league) compared to their opponents' 14.3.

Utah loses the turnover battle by 4.3 per game, committing 16.2 (30th in the league) while its opponents average 11.9.

Donovan Mitchell & the Cavaliers

Donovan Mitchell's averages for the season are 27.7 points, 5.6 rebounds and 5.5 assists, making 45.3% of his shots from the field and 35.1% from 3-point range, with 3.1 triples per contest.

The Cavaliers score 112 points per game (23rd in NBA) and give up 111.9 (ninth in league) for a +2 scoring differential overall.

Cleveland grabs 44.1 rebounds per game (14th in league), compared to the 43.4 of its opponents.

The Cavaliers make 11.9 three-pointers per game (22nd in the league) at a 35% rate (23rd in NBA), compared to the 12.3 their opponents make, shooting 36.3% from deep.

Cleveland forces 14 turnovers per game (seventh in league) while committing 13.7 (19th in NBA).

Lauri Markkanen vs. Donovan Mitchell Advanced Stats

Stat Lauri Markkanen Donovan Mitchell Plus/Minus Per Game -2.3 3.5 Usage Percentage 24.8% 31.4% True Shooting Pct 62.8% 57.9% Total Rebound Pct 14.1% 8.5% Assist Pct 6.3% 25.1%

