The Seattle Kraken's upcoming contest versus the Los Angeles Kings is scheduled for Wednesday at 10:00 PM ET. Will Matthew Beniers light the lamp in this matchup? Before making a wager on any prop bets, take a look at the stats and insights below.

Will Matthew Beniers score a goal against the Kings?

Odds to score a goal this game: +310 (Bet $10 to win $31.00 if he scores a goal)

Beniers stats and insights

  • In five of 33 games this season, Beniers has scored -- but just one goal each time.
  • In one game versus the Kings this season, he has not scored. In terms of shots, he has taken one of them.
  • Beniers has picked up two goals and four assists on the power play.
  • He takes 1.9 shots per game, and converts 7.9% of them.

Kings defensive stats

  • On defense, the Kings have been the stingiest squad in the league by giving up 66 total goals (2.4 per game).
  • So far this season, the Kings have shut out opponents three times. They are averaging 16.7 hits and 13.6 blocked shots per game.

Beniers recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result
12/18/2023 Stars 2 1 1 21:17 Away L 4-3 OT
12/16/2023 Kings 0 0 0 16:45 Home L 3-2 SO
12/14/2023 Blackhawks 0 0 0 16:44 Home W 7-1
12/12/2023 Panthers 0 0 0 14:16 Home W 4-0
12/10/2023 Wild 0 0 0 19:30 Home L 3-0
12/9/2023 Lightning 0 0 0 19:35 Home L 4-3 OT
12/7/2023 Devils 0 0 0 19:11 Home L 2-1
12/4/2023 Canadiens 1 0 1 16:10 Away L 4-2
12/2/2023 Senators 0 0 0 18:54 Away L 2-0
11/30/2023 Maple Leafs 0 0 0 19:27 Away L 4-3 SO

Kraken vs. Kings game info

  • Game Day: Wednesday, December 20, 2023
  • Game Time: 10:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: TNT, Max, and BSW
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Max

