On Wednesday at 10:00 PM ET, the Seattle Kraken match up against the Los Angeles Kings. Is Oliver Bjorkstrand going to find the back of the net in this matchup? Take a look at the numbers and insights below before making a bet on any player props.

Will Oliver Bjorkstrand score a goal against the Kings?

Odds to score a goal this game: +250 (Bet $10 to win $25.00 if he scores a goal)

Bjorkstrand stats and insights

Bjorkstrand has scored in nine of 33 games this season, with multiple goals in one of those games.

He has scored one goal versus the Kings this season in one game (four shots).

Bjorkstrand has picked up three goals and seven assists on the power play.

Bjorkstrand averages 2.8 shots per game, and has a shooting percentage of 10.9%.

Kings defensive stats

The Kings have given up 66 goals in total (only 2.4 per game), which ranks first in the league for the fewest goals allowed.

So far this season, the Kings have shut out opponents three times while averaging 16.7 hits and 13.6 blocked shots per game.

Bjorkstrand recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 12/18/2023 Stars 1 0 1 18:55 Away L 4-3 OT 12/16/2023 Kings 1 1 0 17:40 Home L 3-2 SO 12/14/2023 Blackhawks 3 1 2 13:30 Home W 7-1 12/12/2023 Panthers 0 0 0 15:17 Home W 4-0 12/10/2023 Wild 0 0 0 15:56 Home L 3-0 12/9/2023 Lightning 1 1 0 20:19 Home L 4-3 OT 12/7/2023 Devils 0 0 0 19:55 Home L 2-1 12/4/2023 Canadiens 0 0 0 19:56 Away L 4-2 12/2/2023 Senators 0 0 0 18:26 Away L 2-0 11/30/2023 Maple Leafs 1 0 1 20:25 Away L 4-3 SO

Kraken vs. Kings game info

Game Day: Wednesday, December 20, 2023

Wednesday, December 20, 2023 Game Time: 10:00 PM ET

10:00 PM ET TV Channel: TNT, Max, and BSW

TV Channel: TNT, Max, and BSW

