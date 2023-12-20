Oliver Bjorkstrand will be among those on the ice Wednesday when his Seattle Kraken face the Los Angeles Kings at Crypto.com Arena. Prop bets for Bjorkstrand are available, and we have information to help you make good decisions.

Oliver Bjorkstrand vs. Kings Game Info & Odds

When: Wednesday, December 20, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET

Wednesday, December 20, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET TV Channel: TNT, Max, and BSW

Watch this game on Fubo Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: -105)

0.5 points (Over odds: -105) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +200)

Kraken vs Kings Game Info

Bjorkstrand Season Stats Insights

In 33 games this season, Bjorkstrand has a plus-minus rating of -2, while averaging 17:06 on the ice per game.

In nine of 33 games this year, Bjorkstrand has scored a goal, and he has one game with multiple goals.

Bjorkstrand has a point in 17 of 33 games this season, with multiple points in five of them.

Bjorkstrand has an assist in 12 of 33 games played this season, including multiple assists three times.

The implied probability is 51.2% that Bjorkstrand hits the over on his points prop total based on the odds.

Bjorkstrand has an implied probability of 33.3% of going over his assist prop bet, based on the odds.

Bjorkstrand Stats vs. the Kings

On defense, the Kings have been the stingiest squad in the NHL by giving up 66 total goals (2.4 per game).

The team's goal differential (+34) ranks second-best in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Los Angeles 33 Games 5 26 Points 4 10 Goals 3 16 Assists 1

