If you're wondering how to watch today's local high school basketball action in Owyhee County, Idaho, keep your browser fixed on this page. The details you need are outlined below.

Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Owyhee County, Idaho High School Boys Basketball Games Today

Caldwell High School at Homedale High School

  • Game Time: 7:30 PM MT on December 20
  • Location: Homedale, ID
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.