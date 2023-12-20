Should you wager on Ryker Evans to score a goal when the Seattle Kraken and the Los Angeles Kings face off on Wednesday at 10:00 PM ET? In the article below, we dig into the numbers and trends you need to consider before making any bets.

Will Ryker Evans score a goal against the Kings?

Odds to score a goal this game: +850 (Bet $10 to win $85.00 if he scores a goal)

Evans stats and insights

Evans is yet to score through seven games this season.

He has attempted one shot in one game against the Kings this season, but has not scored.

He has picked up two assists, but hasn't scored a goal, on the power play.

Kings defensive stats

On defense, the Kings are the stingiest squad in the NHL by allowing 66 total goals (2.4 per game).

So far this season, the Kings have shut out opponents three times while averaging 16.7 hits and 13.6 blocked shots per game.

Kraken vs. Kings game info

Game Day: Wednesday, December 20, 2023

Wednesday, December 20, 2023 Game Time: 10:00 PM ET

10:00 PM ET TV Channel: TNT, Max, and BSW

TNT, Max, and BSW Live Stream: Watch this game on Max

