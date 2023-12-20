Simone Fontecchio and his Utah Jazz teammates will take the court versus the Cleveland Cavaliers on Wednesday at 7:00 PM ET.

In his most recent game, a 125-108 win versus the Nets, Fontecchio tallied two points and two steals.

In this piece we'll break down Fontecchio's stats and trends, helping you make good picks on prop bets.

Simone Fontecchio Prop Bets vs. the Cavaliers

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 9.5 8.5 11.7 Rebounds 3.5 2.7 3.7 Assists -- 1.2 2.3 PRA -- 12.4 17.7 PR -- 11.2 15.4 3PM 1.5 1.8 2.2



Simone Fontecchio Insights vs. the Cavaliers

This season, he's put up 6.9% of the Jazz's attempted field goals, as he's averaging 6.8 per contest.

He's knocked down 1.8 threes per game, or 12.4% of his team's makes from beyond the arc this season.

The Jazz average the fourth-most possessions per game with 103.5. His opponents, the Cavaliers, have a middling offensive tempo, ranking 13th with 100.9 possessions per contest.

The Cavaliers allow 111.9 points per game, ninth-ranked in the NBA.

On the boards, the Cavaliers are 11th in the league, conceding 43.4 rebounds per game.

Looking at assists, the Cavaliers have conceded 24.7 per game, sixth in the NBA.

In terms of 3-pointers, the Cavaliers have allowed 12.3 makes per contest, 13th in the NBA.

Simone Fontecchio vs. the Cavaliers

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 1/10/2023 5 0 1 0 0 0 0 12/19/2022 10 3 0 0 1 0 1

