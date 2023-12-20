Will Vince Dunn Score a Goal Against the Kings on December 20?
For those looking to place a bet on the upcoming battle between the Seattle Kraken and the Los Angeles Kings on Wednesday at 10:00 PM ET, is Vince Dunn a player who is likely light the lamp? We dissect all the stats in the article below.
Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.
Sportsbook promo codes
Will Vince Dunn score a goal against the Kings?
Odds to score a goal this game: +600 (Bet $10 to win $60.00 if he scores a goal)
Bet on this or any NHL matchup at FanDuel
Dunn stats and insights
- In four of 33 games this season, Dunn has scored -- but just one goal each time.
- He has not scored versus the Kings this season in one game (one shot).
- Dunn has picked up two goals and eight assists on the power play.
- He has a 6.1% shooting percentage, attempting 2.0 shots per game.
Watch the NHL, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.
Kings defensive stats
- The Kings have allowed 66 goals in total (just 2.4 per game), the least in the league.
- So far this season, the Kings have shut out opponents three times. They are averaging 16.7 hits and 13.6 blocked shots per game.
Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On
Dunn recent games
|Date
|Opponent
|Points
|Goals
|Assists
|Time On Ice
|Home/Away
|Result
|12/18/2023
|Stars
|0
|0
|0
|23:41
|Away
|L 4-3 OT
|12/16/2023
|Kings
|1
|0
|1
|22:47
|Home
|L 3-2 SO
|12/14/2023
|Blackhawks
|1
|0
|1
|22:41
|Home
|W 7-1
|12/12/2023
|Panthers
|1
|0
|1
|20:33
|Home
|W 4-0
|12/10/2023
|Wild
|0
|0
|0
|23:59
|Home
|L 3-0
|12/9/2023
|Lightning
|1
|0
|1
|29:00
|Home
|L 4-3 OT
|12/7/2023
|Devils
|0
|0
|0
|23:07
|Home
|L 2-1
|12/4/2023
|Canadiens
|2
|1
|1
|25:06
|Away
|L 4-2
|12/2/2023
|Senators
|0
|0
|0
|22:21
|Away
|L 2-0
|11/30/2023
|Maple Leafs
|0
|0
|0
|25:08
|Away
|L 4-3 SO
Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Kraken vs. Kings game info
- Game Day: Wednesday, December 20, 2023
- Game Time: 10:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: TNT, Max, and BSW
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Max
Place your bets on any NHL matchup at FanDuel, and sign up with our link for a first-time offer!
Not all offers available in all states, please visit Caesars for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.