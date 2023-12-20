For those looking to place a bet on the upcoming battle between the Seattle Kraken and the Los Angeles Kings on Wednesday at 10:00 PM ET, is Vince Dunn a player who is likely light the lamp? We dissect all the stats in the article below.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Sportsbook promo codes

Will Vince Dunn score a goal against the Kings?

Odds to score a goal this game: +600 (Bet $10 to win $60.00 if he scores a goal)

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at FanDuel

Dunn stats and insights

In four of 33 games this season, Dunn has scored -- but just one goal each time.

He has not scored versus the Kings this season in one game (one shot).

Dunn has picked up two goals and eight assists on the power play.

He has a 6.1% shooting percentage, attempting 2.0 shots per game.

Watch the NHL, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Kings defensive stats

The Kings have allowed 66 goals in total (just 2.4 per game), the least in the league.

So far this season, the Kings have shut out opponents three times. They are averaging 16.7 hits and 13.6 blocked shots per game.

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Dunn recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 12/18/2023 Stars 0 0 0 23:41 Away L 4-3 OT 12/16/2023 Kings 1 0 1 22:47 Home L 3-2 SO 12/14/2023 Blackhawks 1 0 1 22:41 Home W 7-1 12/12/2023 Panthers 1 0 1 20:33 Home W 4-0 12/10/2023 Wild 0 0 0 23:59 Home L 3-0 12/9/2023 Lightning 1 0 1 29:00 Home L 4-3 OT 12/7/2023 Devils 0 0 0 23:07 Home L 2-1 12/4/2023 Canadiens 2 1 1 25:06 Away L 4-2 12/2/2023 Senators 0 0 0 22:21 Away L 2-0 11/30/2023 Maple Leafs 0 0 0 25:08 Away L 4-3 SO

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Kraken vs. Kings game info

Game Day: Wednesday, December 20, 2023

Wednesday, December 20, 2023 Game Time: 10:00 PM ET

10:00 PM ET TV Channel: TNT, Max, and BSW

TNT, Max, and BSW Live Stream: Watch this game on Max

Place your bets on any NHL matchup at FanDuel, and sign up with our link for a first-time offer!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit Caesars for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.