Vince Dunn will be among those in action Wednesday when his Seattle Kraken face the Los Angeles Kings at Crypto.com Arena. There are prop bets for Dunn available, and here are some stats to help you with your bets.

Vince Dunn vs. Kings Game Info & Odds

When: Wednesday, December 20, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET

Wednesday, December 20, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET TV Channel: TNT, Max, and BSW

Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: +100)

0.5 points (Over odds: +100) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +130)

Kraken vs Kings Game Info

Dunn Season Stats Insights

In 33 games this season, Dunn has a plus-minus rating of -7, while averaging 23:39 on the ice per game.

Dunn has a goal in four of 33 contests this season, but no multi-goal games so far.

Dunn has a point in 19 of 33 games this season, with multiple points in five of them.

Dunn has an assist in 18 of 33 games this year, with multiple assists on three occasions.

Dunn has an implied probability of 50% to eclipse his point total based on the odds.

The implied probability of Dunn going over his assist prop bet, based on the odds, is 43.5%.

Dunn Stats vs. the Kings

On defense, the Kings have been the stingiest unit in the league by allowing 66 total goals (2.4 per game).

The team's goal differential (+34) ranks second-best in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Los Angeles 33 Games 5 25 Points 2 4 Goals 0 21 Assists 2

