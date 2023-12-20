Walker Kessler will hope to make a difference for the Utah Jazz on Wednesday at 7:00 PM ET, versus the Cleveland Cavaliers.

Kessler tallied 14 points, 14 rebounds and five blocks in his previous game, which ended in a 125-108 win versus the Nets.

Let's look at Kessler's prop bets, and some stats and trends to help you find good wagers.

Walker Kessler Prop Bets vs. the Cavaliers

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 10.5 8.8 9.1 Rebounds -- 8.4 8.5 Assists -- 0.9 1.6 PRA -- 18.1 19.2 PR -- 17.2 17.6



Walker Kessler Insights vs. the Cavaliers

This season, Kessler has made 3.9 shots per game, which adds up to 6.8% of his team's total makes.

Kessler's opponents, the Cavaliers, have a neutral offensive tempo, averaging 100.9 possessions per game, while his Jazz average 103.5 per game, fourth-highest among NBA teams.

On defense, the Cavaliers have given up 111.9 points per game, which is ninth-best in the NBA.

The Cavaliers are the 11th-ranked team in the league, conceding 43.4 rebounds per game.

The Cavaliers allow 24.7 assists per game, sixth-ranked in the NBA.

Walker Kessler vs. the Cavaliers

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 1/10/2023 30 6 11 2 0 1 0 12/19/2022 25 11 6 1 0 2 1

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.