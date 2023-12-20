The Seattle Kraken's upcoming game against the Los Angeles Kings is slated for Wednesday at 10:00 PM ET. Will Yanni Gourde light the lamp in this matchup? Before making a wager on any player props, take a look at the numbers and insights below.

Will Yanni Gourde score a goal against the Kings?

Odds to score a goal this game: +420 (Bet $10 to win $42.00 if he scores a goal)

Gourde stats and insights

Gourde has scored in four of 33 games this season, but only one goal each time.

In one game against the Kings this season, he has attempted three shots, but has not scored a goal.

He has picked up one assist, but hasn't scored a goal, on the power play.

Gourde's shooting percentage is 5.4%, and he averages 2.2 shots per game.

Kings defensive stats

On defense, the Kings are the stingiest squad in the league by allowing 66 total goals (2.4 per game).

So far this season, the Kings have shut out opponents three times while averaging 16.7 hits and 13.6 blocked shots per game.

Gourde recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 12/18/2023 Stars 0 0 0 19:24 Away L 4-3 OT 12/16/2023 Kings 0 0 0 19:26 Home L 3-2 SO 12/14/2023 Blackhawks 1 0 1 15:22 Home W 7-1 12/12/2023 Panthers 0 0 0 19:15 Home W 4-0 12/10/2023 Wild 0 0 0 17:05 Home L 3-0 12/9/2023 Lightning 0 0 0 22:12 Home L 4-3 OT 12/7/2023 Devils 0 0 0 17:58 Home L 2-1 12/4/2023 Canadiens 0 0 0 20:26 Away L 4-2 12/2/2023 Senators 0 0 0 19:01 Away L 2-0 11/30/2023 Maple Leafs 0 0 0 20:53 Away L 4-3 SO

Kraken vs. Kings game info

Game Day: Wednesday, December 20, 2023

Wednesday, December 20, 2023 Game Time: 10:00 PM ET

10:00 PM ET TV Channel: TNT, Max, and BSW

TNT, Max, and BSW Live Stream: Watch this game on Max

