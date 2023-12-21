Is there high school basketball on the agenda today in Ada County, Idaho? You bet there is. To make sure you don't miss a possession, we provide info on how to stream the games in the article below.

Ada County, Idaho High School Boys Basketball Games Today

North Star Charter School at Riverstone International School

Game Time: 7:15 PM MT on December 21

7:15 PM MT on December 21 Location: Boise, ID

Boise, ID How to Stream: Watch Here

Eagle High School at Timberline High School

Game Time: 7:30 PM MT on December 21

7:30 PM MT on December 21 Location: Boise, ID

Boise, ID Conference: Southern Idaho Conference

Southern Idaho Conference How to Stream: Watch Here

Kuna High School at Rocky Mountain High School