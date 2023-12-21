Idaho High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Ada County Today - December 21
Published: Dec. 21, 2023 at 7:33 AM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Is there high school basketball on the agenda today in Ada County, Idaho? You bet there is. To make sure you don't miss a possession, we provide info on how to stream the games in the article below.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Ada County, Idaho High School Boys Basketball Games Today
North Star Charter School at Riverstone International School
- Game Time: 7:15 PM MT on December 21
- Location: Boise, ID
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Eagle High School at Timberline High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM MT on December 21
- Location: Boise, ID
- Conference: Southern Idaho Conference
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Kuna High School at Rocky Mountain High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM MT on December 21
- Location: Meridian, ID
- Conference: Southern Idaho Conference
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.