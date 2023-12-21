Boise State vs. San Diego Women's Basketball Predictions & Picks - December 21
Thursday's game between the San Diego Toreros (4-7) and Boise State Broncos (8-4) at Jenny Craig Pavilion should be a competitive matchup, as our computer prediction projects a final score of 64-63, with San Diego taking home the win. Game time is at 7:00 PM ET on December 21.
The Broncos enter this game on the heels of a 62-56 loss to UCSD on Wednesday.
Boise State vs. San Diego Game Info
- When: Thursday, December 21, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
- Where: Jenny Craig Pavilion in San Diego, California
- How to Watch on TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Boise State vs. San Diego Score Prediction
- Prediction: San Diego 64, Boise State 63
Other MWC Predictions
Boise State Schedule Analysis
- In their best win of the season, the Broncos defeated the Rutgers Scarlet Knights 68-65 on November 25.
- Boise State has three losses to Quadrant 2 teams, tied for the 10th-most in the nation.
- Boise State has tied for the 41st-most Quadrant 4 wins in the nation (five).
Boise State 2023-24 Best Wins
- 68-65 over Rutgers (No. 148) on November 25
- 70-53 at home over UC Davis (No. 196) on November 29
- 63-55 at home over UC Riverside (No. 220) on November 15
- 76-47 at home over Weber State (No. 277) on November 13
- 63-47 at home over Pepperdine (No. 286) on November 20
Boise State Leaders
- Abby Muse: 7.5 PTS, 10.0 REB, 1.1 STL, 3.8 BLK, 47.4 FG%
- Mary Kay Naro: 5.5 PTS, 1.1 STL, 37.9 FG%, 33.3 3PT% (8-for-24)
- Mya Hansen: 9.2 PTS, 38.2 FG%, 47.2 3PT% (17-for-36)
- Natalie Pasco: 12.5 PTS, 45.2 FG%, 45.9 3PT% (28-for-61)
- Elodie Lalotte: 7.5 PTS, 50.7 FG%
Boise State Performance Insights
- The Broncos' +105 scoring differential (outscoring opponents by 8.7 points per game) is a result of putting up 64.3 points per game (215th in college basketball) while giving up 55.6 per contest (44th in college basketball).
