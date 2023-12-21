Thursday's game between the San Diego Toreros (4-7) and Boise State Broncos (8-4) at Jenny Craig Pavilion should be a competitive matchup, as our computer prediction projects a final score of 64-63, with San Diego taking home the win. Game time is at 7:00 PM ET on December 21.

The Broncos enter this game on the heels of a 62-56 loss to UCSD on Wednesday.

Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!

Boise State vs. San Diego Game Info

When: Thursday, December 21, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Thursday, December 21, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET Where: Jenny Craig Pavilion in San Diego, California

Jenny Craig Pavilion in San Diego, California How to Watch on TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

Boise State vs. San Diego Score Prediction

Prediction: San Diego 64, Boise State 63

Other MWC Predictions

Boise State Schedule Analysis

In their best win of the season, the Broncos defeated the Rutgers Scarlet Knights 68-65 on November 25.

Boise State has three losses to Quadrant 2 teams, tied for the 10th-most in the nation.

Boise State has tied for the 41st-most Quadrant 4 wins in the nation (five).

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

Boise State 2023-24 Best Wins

68-65 over Rutgers (No. 148) on November 25

70-53 at home over UC Davis (No. 196) on November 29

63-55 at home over UC Riverside (No. 220) on November 15

76-47 at home over Weber State (No. 277) on November 13

63-47 at home over Pepperdine (No. 286) on November 20

Boise State Leaders

Abby Muse: 7.5 PTS, 10.0 REB, 1.1 STL, 3.8 BLK, 47.4 FG%

7.5 PTS, 10.0 REB, 1.1 STL, 3.8 BLK, 47.4 FG% Mary Kay Naro: 5.5 PTS, 1.1 STL, 37.9 FG%, 33.3 3PT% (8-for-24)

5.5 PTS, 1.1 STL, 37.9 FG%, 33.3 3PT% (8-for-24) Mya Hansen: 9.2 PTS, 38.2 FG%, 47.2 3PT% (17-for-36)

9.2 PTS, 38.2 FG%, 47.2 3PT% (17-for-36) Natalie Pasco: 12.5 PTS, 45.2 FG%, 45.9 3PT% (28-for-61)

12.5 PTS, 45.2 FG%, 45.9 3PT% (28-for-61) Elodie Lalotte: 7.5 PTS, 50.7 FG%

Boise State Performance Insights

The Broncos' +105 scoring differential (outscoring opponents by 8.7 points per game) is a result of putting up 64.3 points per game (215th in college basketball) while giving up 55.6 per contest (44th in college basketball).

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.