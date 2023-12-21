The Boise State Broncos (7-2) meet the San Diego Toreros (3-6) on Thursday, December 21, 2023 at Jenny Craig Pavilion. The game will start at 7:00 PM ET.

Boise State vs. San Diego Game Information

Game Day: Thursday, December 21

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

Boise State Players to Watch

Abby Muse: 7.2 PTS, 10.9 REB, 1.6 AST, 1.0 STL, 3.8 BLK

7.2 PTS, 10.9 REB, 1.6 AST, 1.0 STL, 3.8 BLK Mary Kay Naro: 6.0 PTS, 4.3 REB, 4.9 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.6 BLK

6.0 PTS, 4.3 REB, 4.9 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.6 BLK Natalie Pasco: 14.3 PTS, 2.0 REB, 0.9 AST, 0.3 STL, 0.2 BLK

14.3 PTS, 2.0 REB, 0.9 AST, 0.3 STL, 0.2 BLK Mya Hansen: 9.6 PTS, 3.3 REB, 2.8 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.3 BLK

9.6 PTS, 3.3 REB, 2.8 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.3 BLK Dani Bayes: 7.6 PTS, 2.0 REB, 1.6 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.0 BLK

San Diego Players to Watch

Veronica Sheffey: 12.6 PTS, 2.8 REB, 5.1 AST, 1.7 STL, 0.2 BLK

12.6 PTS, 2.8 REB, 5.1 AST, 1.7 STL, 0.2 BLK Kylie Horstmeyer: 9.7 PTS, 4.2 REB, 1.4 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.8 BLK

9.7 PTS, 4.2 REB, 1.4 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.8 BLK Harsimran Kaur: 7.6 PTS, 4.0 REB, 0.9 AST, 0.6 STL, 1.4 BLK

7.6 PTS, 4.0 REB, 0.9 AST, 0.6 STL, 1.4 BLK Kasey Neubert: 10.8 PTS, 9.2 REB, 0.8 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.2 BLK

10.8 PTS, 9.2 REB, 0.8 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.2 BLK Courtney Wristen: 6.8 PTS, 4.9 REB, 0.2 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.6 BLK

