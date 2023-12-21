Boise State vs. San Diego December 21 Women's Basketball Tickets & Start Time
The Boise State Broncos (7-2) meet the San Diego Toreros (3-6) on Thursday, December 21, 2023 at Jenny Craig Pavilion. The game will start at 7:00 PM ET.
If you're looking to catch this game in person, head to Ticketmaster to purchase your tickets!
Boise State vs. San Diego Game Information
- Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
- Game Day: Thursday, December 21
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.
Buy Tickets for Other Boise State Games
Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Boise State Players to Watch
- Abby Muse: 7.2 PTS, 10.9 REB, 1.6 AST, 1.0 STL, 3.8 BLK
- Mary Kay Naro: 6.0 PTS, 4.3 REB, 4.9 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.6 BLK
- Natalie Pasco: 14.3 PTS, 2.0 REB, 0.9 AST, 0.3 STL, 0.2 BLK
- Mya Hansen: 9.6 PTS, 3.3 REB, 2.8 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.3 BLK
- Dani Bayes: 7.6 PTS, 2.0 REB, 1.6 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.0 BLK
Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!
San Diego Players to Watch
- Veronica Sheffey: 12.6 PTS, 2.8 REB, 5.1 AST, 1.7 STL, 0.2 BLK
- Kylie Horstmeyer: 9.7 PTS, 4.2 REB, 1.4 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.8 BLK
- Harsimran Kaur: 7.6 PTS, 4.0 REB, 0.9 AST, 0.6 STL, 1.4 BLK
- Kasey Neubert: 10.8 PTS, 9.2 REB, 0.8 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.2 BLK
- Courtney Wristen: 6.8 PTS, 4.9 REB, 0.2 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.6 BLK
Sportsbook Promo Codes
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.