How to Watch the Boise State vs. San Diego Game: Women's Basketball Streaming & TV Channel Info for December 21
Published: Dec. 21, 2023 at 11:56 AM MST|Updated: 22 minutes ago
The Boise State Broncos (8-4) will try to stop a three-game road skid when taking on the San Diego Toreros (4-7) on Thursday, December 21, 2023 at Jenny Craig Pavilion, airing at 7:00 PM ET.
Keep reading for information on how to watch this game and click here to take a look at our score picks!
Catch tons of live college basketball, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.
Boise State Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info
- When: Thursday, December 21, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
- Where: Jenny Craig Pavilion in San Diego, California
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!
Boise State vs. San Diego Scoring Comparison
- The Broncos' 64.3 points per game are just 2.3 fewer points than the 66.6 the Toreros allow to opponents.
- Boise State is 6-0 when it scores more than 66.6 points.
- San Diego has a 4-1 record when its opponents score fewer than 64.3 points.
- The Toreros record 64.8 points per game, 9.2 more points than the 55.6 the Broncos allow.
- San Diego has a 4-5 record when scoring more than 55.6 points.
- Boise State has a 6-3 record when allowing fewer than 64.8 points.
- This season the Toreros are shooting 43.8% from the field, 8.8% higher than the Broncos give up.
Boise State Leaders
- Abby Muse: 7.5 PTS, 10.0 REB, 1.1 STL, 3.8 BLK, 47.4 FG%
- Mary Kay Naro: 5.5 PTS, 1.1 STL, 37.9 FG%, 33.3 3PT% (8-for-24)
- Mya Hansen: 9.2 PTS, 38.2 FG%, 47.2 3PT% (17-for-36)
- Natalie Pasco: 12.5 PTS, 45.2 FG%, 45.9 3PT% (28-for-61)
- Elodie Lalotte: 7.5 PTS, 50.7 FG%
Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Boise State Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|12/9/2023
|@ BYU
|L 65-50
|Marriott Center
|12/12/2023
|Rocky Mountain
|W 67-46
|ExtraMile Arena
|12/20/2023
|UCSD
|L 62-56
|Jenny Craig Pavilion
|12/21/2023
|@ San Diego
|-
|Jenny Craig Pavilion
|12/30/2023
|@ Wyoming
|-
|Arena-Auditorium
|1/3/2024
|Nevada
|-
|ExtraMile Arena
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.