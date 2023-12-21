The Boise State Broncos (8-4) will try to stop a three-game road skid when taking on the San Diego Toreros (4-7) on Thursday, December 21, 2023 at Jenny Craig Pavilion, airing at 7:00 PM ET.

Boise State Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

When: Thursday, December 21, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Where: Jenny Craig Pavilion in San Diego, California

Jenny Craig Pavilion in San Diego, California TV: ESPN+

Boise State vs. San Diego Scoring Comparison

The Broncos' 64.3 points per game are just 2.3 fewer points than the 66.6 the Toreros allow to opponents.

Boise State is 6-0 when it scores more than 66.6 points.

San Diego has a 4-1 record when its opponents score fewer than 64.3 points.

The Toreros record 64.8 points per game, 9.2 more points than the 55.6 the Broncos allow.

San Diego has a 4-5 record when scoring more than 55.6 points.

Boise State has a 6-3 record when allowing fewer than 64.8 points.

This season the Toreros are shooting 43.8% from the field, 8.8% higher than the Broncos give up.

Boise State Leaders

Abby Muse: 7.5 PTS, 10.0 REB, 1.1 STL, 3.8 BLK, 47.4 FG%

7.5 PTS, 10.0 REB, 1.1 STL, 3.8 BLK, 47.4 FG% Mary Kay Naro: 5.5 PTS, 1.1 STL, 37.9 FG%, 33.3 3PT% (8-for-24)

5.5 PTS, 1.1 STL, 37.9 FG%, 33.3 3PT% (8-for-24) Mya Hansen: 9.2 PTS, 38.2 FG%, 47.2 3PT% (17-for-36)

9.2 PTS, 38.2 FG%, 47.2 3PT% (17-for-36) Natalie Pasco: 12.5 PTS, 45.2 FG%, 45.9 3PT% (28-for-61)

12.5 PTS, 45.2 FG%, 45.9 3PT% (28-for-61) Elodie Lalotte: 7.5 PTS, 50.7 FG%

Boise State Schedule