The Boise State Broncos (8-4) will try to stop a three-game road skid when taking on the San Diego Toreros (4-7) on Thursday, December 21, 2023 at Jenny Craig Pavilion, airing at 7:00 PM ET.

Boise State Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

  • When: Thursday, December 21, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
  • Where: Jenny Craig Pavilion in San Diego, California
  • TV: ESPN+
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Boise State vs. San Diego Scoring Comparison

  • The Broncos' 64.3 points per game are just 2.3 fewer points than the 66.6 the Toreros allow to opponents.
  • Boise State is 6-0 when it scores more than 66.6 points.
  • San Diego has a 4-1 record when its opponents score fewer than 64.3 points.
  • The Toreros record 64.8 points per game, 9.2 more points than the 55.6 the Broncos allow.
  • San Diego has a 4-5 record when scoring more than 55.6 points.
  • Boise State has a 6-3 record when allowing fewer than 64.8 points.
  • This season the Toreros are shooting 43.8% from the field, 8.8% higher than the Broncos give up.

Boise State Leaders

  • Abby Muse: 7.5 PTS, 10.0 REB, 1.1 STL, 3.8 BLK, 47.4 FG%
  • Mary Kay Naro: 5.5 PTS, 1.1 STL, 37.9 FG%, 33.3 3PT% (8-for-24)
  • Mya Hansen: 9.2 PTS, 38.2 FG%, 47.2 3PT% (17-for-36)
  • Natalie Pasco: 12.5 PTS, 45.2 FG%, 45.9 3PT% (28-for-61)
  • Elodie Lalotte: 7.5 PTS, 50.7 FG%

Boise State Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
12/9/2023 @ BYU L 65-50 Marriott Center
12/12/2023 Rocky Mountain W 67-46 ExtraMile Arena
12/20/2023 UCSD L 62-56 Jenny Craig Pavilion
12/21/2023 @ San Diego - Jenny Craig Pavilion
12/30/2023 @ Wyoming - Arena-Auditorium
1/3/2024 Nevada - ExtraMile Arena

