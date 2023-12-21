The Washington State Cougars (7-1) face the Boise State Broncos (5-3) at 11:00 PM ET on Thursday, December 21, 2023 airing on Pac-12 Network.

If you're looking to catch this matchup in person, head to Ticketmaster to buy your tickets!

Boise State vs. Washington State Game Information

Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster

Game Day: Thursday, December 21

Thursday, December 21 Game Time: 11:00 PM ET

11:00 PM ET TV: Pac-12 Network

Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Buy Tickets for Other Boise State Games

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Boise State Players to Watch

Chibuzo Agbo: 14.9 PTS, 5.8 REB, 0.4 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.3 BLK

14.9 PTS, 5.8 REB, 0.4 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.3 BLK Tyson Degenhart: 14.3 PTS, 4.3 REB, 1.7 AST, 1.6 STL, 0.4 BLK

14.3 PTS, 4.3 REB, 1.7 AST, 1.6 STL, 0.4 BLK Cam Martin: 7.3 PTS, 5.3 REB, 2.4 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.6 BLK

7.3 PTS, 5.3 REB, 2.4 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.6 BLK O'Mar Stanley: 9.3 PTS, 3.5 REB, 1.3 AST, 0.5 STL, 1.0 BLK

9.3 PTS, 3.5 REB, 1.3 AST, 0.5 STL, 1.0 BLK Max Rice: 7.5 PTS, 2.4 REB, 1.0 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.0 BLK

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

Washington State Players to Watch

Isaac Jones: 15.1 PTS, 7.4 REB, 1.9 AST, 0.6 STL, 1.0 BLK

15.1 PTS, 7.4 REB, 1.9 AST, 0.6 STL, 1.0 BLK Myles Rice: 16.3 PTS, 2.9 REB, 2.6 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.1 BLK

16.3 PTS, 2.9 REB, 2.6 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.1 BLK Andrej Jakimovski: 10.8 PTS, 5.8 REB, 1.6 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.9 BLK

10.8 PTS, 5.8 REB, 1.6 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.9 BLK Oscar Cluff: 9.4 PTS, 5.4 REB, 1.8 AST, 0.5 STL, 1.4 BLK

9.4 PTS, 5.4 REB, 1.8 AST, 0.5 STL, 1.4 BLK Kymany Houinsou: 6.0 PTS, 3.5 REB, 2.8 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.9 BLK

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Boise State vs. Washington State Stat Comparison

Washington State Rank Washington State AVG Boise State AVG Boise State Rank 82nd 80.1 Points Scored 68.5 301st 16th 61.5 Points Allowed 66.9 87th 25th 38.8 Rebounds 31.5 256th 68th 10.9 Off. Rebounds 7.4 302nd 255th 6.6 3pt Made 6.0 291st 162nd 13.6 Assists 10.6 328th 46th 9.8 Turnovers 11.5 151st

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.