The Washington State Cougars (7-1) face the Boise State Broncos (5-3) at 11:00 PM ET on Thursday, December 21, 2023 airing on Pac-12 Network.

Boise State vs. Washington State Game Information

Boise State Players to Watch

  • Chibuzo Agbo: 14.9 PTS, 5.8 REB, 0.4 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.3 BLK
  • Tyson Degenhart: 14.3 PTS, 4.3 REB, 1.7 AST, 1.6 STL, 0.4 BLK
  • Cam Martin: 7.3 PTS, 5.3 REB, 2.4 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.6 BLK
  • O'Mar Stanley: 9.3 PTS, 3.5 REB, 1.3 AST, 0.5 STL, 1.0 BLK
  • Max Rice: 7.5 PTS, 2.4 REB, 1.0 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.0 BLK

Washington State Players to Watch

  • Isaac Jones: 15.1 PTS, 7.4 REB, 1.9 AST, 0.6 STL, 1.0 BLK
  • Myles Rice: 16.3 PTS, 2.9 REB, 2.6 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.1 BLK
  • Andrej Jakimovski: 10.8 PTS, 5.8 REB, 1.6 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.9 BLK
  • Oscar Cluff: 9.4 PTS, 5.4 REB, 1.8 AST, 0.5 STL, 1.4 BLK
  • Kymany Houinsou: 6.0 PTS, 3.5 REB, 2.8 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.9 BLK

Boise State vs. Washington State Stat Comparison

Washington State Rank Washington State AVG Boise State AVG Boise State Rank
82nd 80.1 Points Scored 68.5 301st
16th 61.5 Points Allowed 66.9 87th
25th 38.8 Rebounds 31.5 256th
68th 10.9 Off. Rebounds 7.4 302nd
255th 6.6 3pt Made 6.0 291st
162nd 13.6 Assists 10.6 328th
46th 9.8 Turnovers 11.5 151st

