Boise State vs. Washington State December 21 Tickets & Start Time
The Washington State Cougars (7-1) face the Boise State Broncos (5-3) at 11:00 PM ET on Thursday, December 21, 2023 airing on Pac-12 Network.
If you're looking to catch this matchup in person, head to Ticketmaster to buy your tickets!
Boise State vs. Washington State Game Information
- Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
- Game Day: Thursday, December 21
- Game Time: 11:00 PM ET
- TV: Pac-12 Network
Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.
Buy Tickets for Other Boise State Games
Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Boise State Players to Watch
- Chibuzo Agbo: 14.9 PTS, 5.8 REB, 0.4 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.3 BLK
- Tyson Degenhart: 14.3 PTS, 4.3 REB, 1.7 AST, 1.6 STL, 0.4 BLK
- Cam Martin: 7.3 PTS, 5.3 REB, 2.4 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.6 BLK
- O'Mar Stanley: 9.3 PTS, 3.5 REB, 1.3 AST, 0.5 STL, 1.0 BLK
- Max Rice: 7.5 PTS, 2.4 REB, 1.0 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.0 BLK
Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!
Washington State Players to Watch
- Isaac Jones: 15.1 PTS, 7.4 REB, 1.9 AST, 0.6 STL, 1.0 BLK
- Myles Rice: 16.3 PTS, 2.9 REB, 2.6 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Andrej Jakimovski: 10.8 PTS, 5.8 REB, 1.6 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.9 BLK
- Oscar Cluff: 9.4 PTS, 5.4 REB, 1.8 AST, 0.5 STL, 1.4 BLK
- Kymany Houinsou: 6.0 PTS, 3.5 REB, 2.8 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.9 BLK
Sportsbook Promo Codes
Boise State vs. Washington State Stat Comparison
|Washington State Rank
|Washington State AVG
|Boise State AVG
|Boise State Rank
|82nd
|80.1
|Points Scored
|68.5
|301st
|16th
|61.5
|Points Allowed
|66.9
|87th
|25th
|38.8
|Rebounds
|31.5
|256th
|68th
|10.9
|Off. Rebounds
|7.4
|302nd
|255th
|6.6
|3pt Made
|6.0
|291st
|162nd
|13.6
|Assists
|10.6
|328th
|46th
|9.8
|Turnovers
|11.5
|151st
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.