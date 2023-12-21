The Washington State Cougars (8-2) and the Boise State Broncos (8-3) play in a matchup with no set line at Spokane Veterans Memorial Arena on Thursday, December 21, 2023 at 11:00 PM ET on Pac-12 Network. The matchup has an over/under of 140.5 points.

Boise State vs. Washington State Odds & Info

Date: Thursday, December 21, 2023

Thursday, December 21, 2023 Time: 11:00 PM ET

11:00 PM ET TV: Pac-12 Network

Pac-12 Network Where: Spokane, Washington

Spokane, Washington Venue: Spokane Veterans Memorial Arena

Favorite Spread Over/Under - Not Set 140.5

Broncos Betting Records & Stats

Boise State has played four games this season that have had more than 140.5 combined points scored.

Boise State's games this year have had a 142.2-point total on average, 1.7 more points than this matchup's over/under.

Boise State is 4-5-0 against the spread this year.

Boise State has been an underdog in three games this season and has come away with the win one time (33.3%) in those contests.

The Broncos have entered four games this season as the underdog by -105 or more and is 2-2 in those contests.

Boise State has an implied victory probability of 51.2% according to the moneyline set by oddsmakers for this matchup.

Boise State vs. Washington State Over/Under Stats

Games Over 140.5 % of Games Over 140.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Washington State 5 62.5% 78.5 154.9 62.6 128.4 139.0 Boise State 4 44.4% 76.4 154.9 65.8 128.4 135.8

Additional Boise State Insights & Trends

The Broncos' 76.4 points per game are 13.8 more points than the 62.6 the Cougars allow to opponents.

Boise State has put together a 4-4 ATS record and an 8-2 overall record in games it scores more than 62.6 points.

Boise State vs. Washington State Betting Splits

ATS Record Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Washington State 3-5-0 6-2-0 Boise State 4-5-0 5-4-0

Boise State vs. Washington State Home/Away Splits (Last Season)

Washington State Boise State 10-4 Home Record 14-1 4-7 Away Record 5-6 8-4-0 Home ATS Record 5-7-0 4-7-0 Away ATS Record 5-5-0 71.1 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 75.4 66.1 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 69.7 5-7-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 8-4-0 5-6-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 7-3-0

