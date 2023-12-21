Boise State vs. Washington State: Betting Trends, Record ATS, Home/Road Splits - December 21
The Washington State Cougars (8-2) and the Boise State Broncos (8-3) play in a matchup with no set line at Spokane Veterans Memorial Arena on Thursday, December 21, 2023 at 11:00 PM ET on Pac-12 Network. The matchup has an over/under of 140.5 points.
Boise State vs. Washington State Odds & Info
- Date: Thursday, December 21, 2023
- Time: 11:00 PM ET
- TV: Pac-12 Network
- Where: Spokane, Washington
- Venue: Spokane Veterans Memorial Arena
|Favorite
|Spread
|Over/Under
|-
|Not Set
|140.5
Broncos Betting Records & Stats
- Boise State has played four games this season that have had more than 140.5 combined points scored.
- Boise State's games this year have had a 142.2-point total on average, 1.7 more points than this matchup's over/under.
- Boise State is 4-5-0 against the spread this year.
- Boise State has been an underdog in three games this season and has come away with the win one time (33.3%) in those contests.
- The Broncos have entered four games this season as the underdog by -105 or more and is 2-2 in those contests.
- Boise State has an implied victory probability of 51.2% according to the moneyline set by oddsmakers for this matchup.
Boise State vs. Washington State Over/Under Stats
|Games Over 140.5
|% of Games Over 140.5
|Average PPG
|Combined Average PPG
|Average Opponent PPG
|Combined Average Opponent PPG
|Average Total
|Washington State
|5
|62.5%
|78.5
|154.9
|62.6
|128.4
|139.0
|Boise State
|4
|44.4%
|76.4
|154.9
|65.8
|128.4
|135.8
Additional Boise State Insights & Trends
- The Broncos' 76.4 points per game are 13.8 more points than the 62.6 the Cougars allow to opponents.
- Boise State has put together a 4-4 ATS record and an 8-2 overall record in games it scores more than 62.6 points.
Boise State vs. Washington State Betting Splits
|ATS Record
|Over/Under Record (O-U-P)
|Washington State
|3-5-0
|6-2-0
|Boise State
|4-5-0
|5-4-0
Boise State vs. Washington State Home/Away Splits (Last Season)
|Washington State
|Boise State
|10-4
|Home Record
|14-1
|4-7
|Away Record
|5-6
|8-4-0
|Home ATS Record
|5-7-0
|4-7-0
|Away ATS Record
|5-5-0
|71.1
|Points Scored Per Game (Home)
|75.4
|66.1
|Points Scored Per Game (Away)
|69.7
|5-7-0
|Over-Under-Push Record (Home)
|8-4-0
|5-6-0
|Over-Under-Push Record (Away)
|7-3-0
