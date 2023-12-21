Thursday's game at Spokane Veterans Memorial Arena has the Washington State Cougars (8-2) taking on the Boise State Broncos (8-3) at 11:00 PM ET (on December 21). Our computer prediction projects a narrow 71-70 victory for Washington State, so expect a tight matchup.

Oddsmakers have not yet set a line for this tilt.

Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Boise State vs. Washington State Game Info & Odds

Date: Thursday, December 21, 2023

Thursday, December 21, 2023 Time: 11:00 PM ET

11:00 PM ET TV: Pac-12 Network

Pac-12 Network Where: Spokane, Washington

Spokane, Washington Venue: Spokane Veterans Memorial Arena

Place your bets on any college basketball matchup at BetMGM, and sign up with our link for a first-time deposit bonus!

Boise State vs. Washington State Score Prediction

Prediction: Washington State 71, Boise State 70

Spread & Total Prediction for Boise State vs. Washington State

Computer Predicted Spread: Washington State (-0.5)

Washington State (-0.5) Computer Predicted Total: 139.5

Washington State is 3-5-0 against the spread this season compared to Boise State's 4-5-0 ATS record. In terms of going over the point total, games involving the Cougars are 6-2-0 and the Broncos are 5-4-0.

Bet on this or any college basketball matchup at BetMGM

Boise State Performance Insights

The Broncos have a +116 scoring differential, topping opponents by 10.6 points per game. They're putting up 76.4 points per game, 149th in college basketball, and are allowing 65.8 per contest to rank 65th in college basketball.

Boise State averages 36.7 rebounds per game (183rd in college basketball) while allowing 30.1 per outing to opponents. It outrebounds opponents by 6.6 boards per game.

Boise State hits 8.0 three-pointers per game (137th in college basketball) at a 34.5% rate (139th in college basketball), compared to the 6.3 per game its opponents make, at a 32.9% rate.

Boise State and its opponents have been mostly even in the turnover battle. The Broncos commit 11.1 per game (118th in college basketball) and force 12.0 (193rd in college basketball).

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.