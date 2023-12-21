How to Watch Boise State vs. Washington State on TV or Live Stream - December 21
Published: Dec. 21, 2023 at 3:17 PM MST|Updated: 59 minutes ago
The Boise State Broncos (8-3) will attempt to continue a five-game winning streak when visiting the Washington State Cougars (8-2) on Thursday, December 21, 2023 at Spokane Veterans Memorial Arena. This game is at 11:00 PM ET on Pac-12 Network.
Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.
Boise State vs. Washington State Game Info
- When: Thursday, December 21, 2023 at 11:00 PM ET
- Where: Spokane Veterans Memorial Arena in Spokane, Washington
- TV: Pac-12 Networks
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!
How to Watch Other MWC Games
Boise State Stats Insights
- The Broncos have shot at a 46.4% rate from the field this season, 8.9 percentage points above the 37.5% shooting opponents of the Cougars have averaged.
- This season, Boise State has an 8-2 record in games the team collectively shoots higher than 37.5% from the field.
- The Broncos are the 178th-ranked rebounding team in the country, the Cougars sit at 50th.
- The Broncos' 76.4 points per game are 13.8 more points than the 62.6 the Cougars give up.
- Boise State is 8-2 when it scores more than 62.6 points.
Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!
Boise State Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)
- In 2022-23, Boise State averaged 5.7 more points per game at home (75.4) than on the road (69.7).
- The Broncos allowed 60.7 points per game at home last season, and 70.5 on the road.
- Boise State made more 3-pointers at home (8.3 per game) than away (7.5) last season. It also had a higher 3-point percentage at home (38.6%) than away (34.0%).
Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Boise State Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|12/9/2023
|Western Oregon
|W 109-70
|ExtraMile Arena
|12/12/2023
|Northwestern State
|W 95-54
|ExtraMile Arena
|12/17/2023
|CSU Fullerton
|W 88-65
|ExtraMile Arena
|12/21/2023
|Washington State
|-
|Spokane Veterans Memorial Arena
|12/29/2023
|Utah Valley
|-
|ExtraMile Arena
|1/5/2024
|@ San Jose State
|-
|Provident Credit Union Event Center
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.