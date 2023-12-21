The Boise State Broncos (8-3) will attempt to continue a five-game winning streak when visiting the Washington State Cougars (8-2) on Thursday, December 21, 2023 at Spokane Veterans Memorial Arena. This game is at 11:00 PM ET on Pac-12 Network.

Boise State vs. Washington State Game Info

When: Thursday, December 21, 2023 at 11:00 PM ET

Spokane Veterans Memorial Arena in Spokane, Washington TV: Pac-12 Networks

Boise State Stats Insights

The Broncos have shot at a 46.4% rate from the field this season, 8.9 percentage points above the 37.5% shooting opponents of the Cougars have averaged.

This season, Boise State has an 8-2 record in games the team collectively shoots higher than 37.5% from the field.

The Broncos are the 178th-ranked rebounding team in the country, the Cougars sit at 50th.

The Broncos' 76.4 points per game are 13.8 more points than the 62.6 the Cougars give up.

Boise State is 8-2 when it scores more than 62.6 points.

Boise State Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

In 2022-23, Boise State averaged 5.7 more points per game at home (75.4) than on the road (69.7).

The Broncos allowed 60.7 points per game at home last season, and 70.5 on the road.

Boise State made more 3-pointers at home (8.3 per game) than away (7.5) last season. It also had a higher 3-point percentage at home (38.6%) than away (34.0%).

Boise State Upcoming Schedule