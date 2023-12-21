The Boise State Broncos (8-3) will attempt to continue a five-game winning streak when visiting the Washington State Cougars (8-2) on Thursday, December 21, 2023 at Spokane Veterans Memorial Arena. This game is at 11:00 PM ET on Pac-12 Network.

Boise State vs. Washington State Game Info

  • When: Thursday, December 21, 2023 at 11:00 PM ET
  • Where: Spokane Veterans Memorial Arena in Spokane, Washington
  • TV: Pac-12 Networks
How to Watch Other MWC Games

Boise State Stats Insights

  • The Broncos have shot at a 46.4% rate from the field this season, 8.9 percentage points above the 37.5% shooting opponents of the Cougars have averaged.
  • This season, Boise State has an 8-2 record in games the team collectively shoots higher than 37.5% from the field.
  • The Broncos are the 178th-ranked rebounding team in the country, the Cougars sit at 50th.
  • The Broncos' 76.4 points per game are 13.8 more points than the 62.6 the Cougars give up.
  • Boise State is 8-2 when it scores more than 62.6 points.

Boise State Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

  • In 2022-23, Boise State averaged 5.7 more points per game at home (75.4) than on the road (69.7).
  • The Broncos allowed 60.7 points per game at home last season, and 70.5 on the road.
  • Boise State made more 3-pointers at home (8.3 per game) than away (7.5) last season. It also had a higher 3-point percentage at home (38.6%) than away (34.0%).

Boise State Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
12/9/2023 Western Oregon W 109-70 ExtraMile Arena
12/12/2023 Northwestern State W 95-54 ExtraMile Arena
12/17/2023 CSU Fullerton W 88-65 ExtraMile Arena
12/21/2023 Washington State - Spokane Veterans Memorial Arena
12/29/2023 Utah Valley - ExtraMile Arena
1/5/2024 @ San Jose State - Provident Credit Union Event Center

