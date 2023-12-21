The Washington State Cougars (8-2) will be looking to continue a five-game home winning streak when squaring off against the Boise State Broncos (8-3) on Thursday, December 21, 2023 at Spokane Veterans Memorial Arena. It airs at 11:00 PM ET on Pac-12 Network.

In this article, you will see odds and spreads for the Washington State vs. Boise State matchup across multiple sportsbooks.

Boise State vs. Washington State Game Info

When: Thursday, December 21, 2023 at 11:00 PM ET

Where: Spokane Veterans Memorial Arena in Spokane, Washington

Spokane Veterans Memorial Arena in Spokane, Washington How to Watch on TV: Pac-12 Network

Boise State vs. Washington State Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Take a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup at individual sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Washington State Moneyline Boise State Moneyline BetMGM Washington State (-1.5) 138.5 -115 -105 Bet on this game at BetMGM

Boise State vs. Washington State Betting Trends

Boise State has won four games against the spread this season, while failing to cover five times.

The Broncos have been an underdog by 1.5 points or more three times this season, and covered the spread in one of those games.

Washington State is 3-5-0 ATS this season.

Cougars games have gone over the point total six out of eight times this season.

Boise State Futures Odds

Odds to win the national championship: +50000

+50000 The Broncos were +25000 to win the national championship at the beginning of the season, and have now dropped to +50000, which is the -biggest change in the country.

With odds of +50000, Boise State has been given a 0.2% chance of winning the national championship.

