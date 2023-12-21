Idaho High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Butte County Today - December 21
Published: Dec. 21, 2023 at 7:32 AM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
The high school basketball season is in progress, and if you're searching for how to watch matchups in Butte County, Idaho today, we've got you covered.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Butte County, Idaho High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Grace High School at Butte County Middle-High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM MT on December 21
- Location: Arco, ID
- Conference: 1A High Desert
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.