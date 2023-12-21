Idaho High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Canyon County Today - December 21
Published: Dec. 21, 2023 at 7:33 AM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Canyon County, Idaho has high school basketball games on the schedule today, and information on how to stream them is available here.
Canyon County, Idaho High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Fruitland High School at Melba Senior High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM MT on December 21
- Location: Melba, ID
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Nyssa High School at Parma High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM MT on December 21
- Location: Parma, ID
- How to Stream: Watch Here
TBD at Columbia High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM MT on December 21
- Location: Nampa, ID
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Middleton Senior High School at Ridgevue High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM MT on December 21
- Location: Nampa, ID
- How to Stream: Watch Here
