Idaho High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Caribou County Today - December 21
Published: Dec. 21, 2023 at 7:32 AM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
High school basketball is on the schedule today in Caribou County, Idaho, and information on these games is available below, if you're searching for how to stream them.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Caribou County, Idaho High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Grace High School at Butte County Middle-High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM MT on December 21
- Location: Arco, ID
- Conference: 1A High Desert
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.