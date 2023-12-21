Idaho High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Clearwater County Today - December 21
Published: Dec. 21, 2023 at 9:34 AM MST|Updated: 37 minutes ago
Looking to watch today's high school basketball games in Clearwater County, Idaho? For all of the specifics on how to watch or stream the action, keep reading.
Clearwater County, Idaho High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Prairie High School at Timberline High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM PT on December 21
- Location: Weippe, ID
- Conference: White Pine Conference
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Orofino High School at Grangeville High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM PT on December 21
- Location: Grangeville, ID
- Conference: Central Idaho Conference
- How to Stream: Watch Here
