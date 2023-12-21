Looking to watch today's high school basketball games in Clearwater County, Idaho? For all of the specifics on how to watch or stream the action, keep reading.

Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Clearwater County, Idaho High School Boys Basketball Games Today

Prairie High School at Timberline High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM PT on December 21

7:00 PM PT on December 21 Location: Weippe, ID

Weippe, ID Conference: White Pine Conference

White Pine Conference How to Stream: Watch Here

Orofino High School at Grangeville High School