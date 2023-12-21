The Utah Jazz, Collin Sexton included, match up versus the Detroit Pistons on Thursday at 7:00 PM ET.

Last time out, which was on December 20, Sexton posted 20 points in a 124-116 loss against the Cavaliers.

Now let's examine Sexton's available prop bets, with a particular eye on stats and trends to help you make good picks.

Collin Sexton Prop Bets vs. the Pistons

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 27.5 15.0 20.7 Rebounds 3.5 2.8 3.2 Assists -- 3.4 3.9 PRA -- 21.2 27.8 PR -- 17.8 23.9 3PM 2.5 1.4 1.6



Collin Sexton Insights vs. the Pistons

Sexton has taken 10.9 shots per game this season and made 5.0 per game, which account for 12.0% and 12.3%, respectively, of his team's total.

He's knocked down 1.4 threes per game, or 10.3% of his team's makes from beyond the arc this season.

Sexton's opponents, the Pistons, have a middling offensive tempo, ranking 10th in the NBA with 103.2 possessions per game, while his Jazz average the second-most possessions per game with 103.3.

On defense, the Pistons have allowed 120.8 points per contest, which is 25th-best in the league.

The Pistons are the 13th-ranked squad in the NBA, allowing 43.4 rebounds per game.

In terms of assists, the Pistons are 11th in the league, giving up 25.5 per game.

The Pistons are the seventh-ranked team in the league at allowing threes, conceding 11.7 made 3-pointers per game.

Collin Sexton vs. the Pistons

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 11/23/2022 35 17 0 12 1 0 0

