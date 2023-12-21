Idaho High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Gooding County Today - December 21
Published: Dec. 21, 2023 at 7:32 AM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Looking to watch today's high school basketball games in Gooding County, Idaho? For all of the specifics on how to watch or stream the action, keep reading.
Gooding County, Idaho High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Gooding High School at American Falls High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM MT on December 21
- Location: American Falls, ID
- How to Stream: Watch Here
