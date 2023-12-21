We have high school basketball competition in Idaho County, Idaho today, and info on how to watch these games is available in this article.

Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Idaho County, Idaho High School Boys Basketball Games Today

Prairie High School at Timberline High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM PT on December 21

7:00 PM PT on December 21 Location: Weippe, ID

Weippe, ID Conference: White Pine Conference

White Pine Conference How to Stream: Watch Here

Orofino High School at Grangeville High School