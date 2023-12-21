Idaho High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Idaho County Today - December 21
Published: Dec. 21, 2023 at 9:34 AM MST|Updated: 38 minutes ago
We have high school basketball competition in Idaho County, Idaho today, and info on how to watch these games is available in this article.
Idaho County, Idaho High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Prairie High School at Timberline High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM PT on December 21
- Location: Weippe, ID
- Conference: White Pine Conference
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Orofino High School at Grangeville High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM PT on December 21
- Location: Grangeville, ID
- Conference: Central Idaho Conference
- How to Stream: Watch Here
