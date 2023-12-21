Thursday's game at Gill Coliseum has the Oregon State Beavers (7-3) matching up with the Idaho State Bengals (4-6) at 7:00 PM ET on December 21. Our computer prediction projects a 73-66 victory for Oregon State, who are favored by our model.

Oddsmakers have not yet set a line for this tilt.

Idaho State vs. Oregon State Game Info & Odds

Date: Thursday, December 21, 2023

Time: 7:00 PM ET

TV: Pac-12 Network

Where: Corvallis, Oregon

Venue: Gill Coliseum

Idaho State vs. Oregon State Score Prediction

Prediction: Oregon State 73, Idaho State 66

Spread & Total Prediction for Idaho State vs. Oregon State

Computer Predicted Spread: Oregon State (-6.9)

Oregon State (-6.9) Computer Predicted Total: 139.1

Oregon State is 3-6-0 against the spread, while Idaho State's ATS record this season is 2-5-0. In terms of going over the point total, games involving the Beavers are 6-3-0 and the Bengals are 5-2-0.

Idaho State Performance Insights

The Bengals have a +42 scoring differential, topping opponents by 4.2 points per game. They're putting up 69.4 points per game, 291st in college basketball, and are allowing 65.2 per contest to rank 54th in college basketball.

Idaho State is 293rd in college basketball at 33.6 rebounds per game. That's 3.3 more than the 30.3 its opponents average.

Idaho State hits 6 three-pointers per game (306th in college basketball), 1.5 more than its opponents.

Idaho State loses the turnover battle by 1.1 per game, committing 13 (274th in college basketball) while its opponents average 11.9.

